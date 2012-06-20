Cleanup of Darringer property to start later this week

Sheriff Robbins joined the County Commissioners for a brief telephone conference with Jocelyn Nickerson, Nebraska State Director for the Humane Society. Ms. Nickerson stated that the society would help provide board, feed and veterinary care for livestock seized by the County in the course of animal abuse cases. Lois Swanson and Hudd Darringer appeared before the board to discuss the cleanup of a property on the east edge of Gordon where horses were being boarded and some dead horses were allegedly buried in a manure pile. Mr. Daringer informed the Commissioners that the horses had been removed to another, unnamed location and that a crew was to begin cleaning up the site later this week.