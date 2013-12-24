Bergman reaches out to soldiers over seas

Laura Bergman, a 7th grader from Rushville, began sending troops Easter, Birthday, and Christmas cards in 2011 as a 5th grade class project for Veteran’s Day. Since then, Laura has taken that project to a whole new level. In 2011, Laura mailed 48 Christmas cards to soldiers, and on Easter of 2013, those numbers increased dramatically to 129 cards sent to troops.

Last year, Laura was recognized for her efforts and received the American Legion Auxiliary Good Deed Award in South Dakota.

Laura is always looking for more soldiers to send cards to, and has recently enlisted the help of Colonel Tom Brewer, who is retiring from active duty this month. Tom has been able to use his contacts in the military to make sure the cards Laura sends reach the soldiers, even if they have been moved to another station. This is something Laura had not been able to do before hand.

If you have a loved one who is serving in the military, contact Laura via her Facebook page, Help Laura Help Our Soldiers, to give her their name and address. Laura plans to continue this holiday project, and is seeking donations to purchase cards and pay for postage. If you would like to donate, please contact her on the Facebook page above.

Laura is the daughter of Dean and Robin Bergman.