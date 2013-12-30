Brewer retires from the military

By Janet Skinner

Colonel Thomas R. Brewer celebrated his retirement Friday night at the Gordon American Legion with family friends and admirers.

The crowd was immediately drawn to tables full of his awards, medals, and pictures. All would take their time to examine the items, wondering what the story is behind them.

Different family members, including Brewer’s brother, Chief of Police Jeff Brewer, told stories of him in his childhood. He was no different than any other rowdy boy.

During the slide show he would stop and reminisce on certain pictures; he could have talked all night about his fascinating life. Brewer has done amazing things in his career and even though he is retiring from the military, he does not just want to waste his time away and do nothing more. He feels there is still more he can accomplish. Brewer gave the impression Nebraskans will be seeing more of him in the future.