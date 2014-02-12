Hay Springs auditorium almost finished

The Hay Springs School Auditorium sustained significant damage during the late August hail storm of 2013, a portion of the auditorium roof was blown off allowing rain water to flood a portion of the school, and has been closed to the public ever since. The damage has all been repaired and the building now has new carpet, lights, chairs, handicapped accessible doors and curb cut, and a new roof. A new heating system is also being installed which includes central air, something it didn’t have before. All that is left is some last minute painting. Be sure to come to the next event at this historic auditorium and appreciate the new amenities.