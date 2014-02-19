Sara Rittgarn, CPA, opens Gordon office

By Janet Skinner

Fred A. Lockwood & Co., P.C. opened a new satellite office on February 1, 2014 in Gordon, Neb. with Sara Rittgarn, CPA, in charge.

After graduating from Chadron State and moving around Colorado for a couple years, Rittgarn made her way back home in 2002. She always knew this is where she wanted to raise her kids.

Rittgarn started working for FALCO, a certified accountant and consultant firm, in 2006 at their office in Chadron. ‘FALCO is a wonderful company and worked with me so that I could continue to work for the company and not have to travel. I want to be more involved in the community and that was hard working out of town,” she commented.

Rittgarn offers a variety of services to individuals and business clients. She does ag returns, offers accounting services, can help with the planning of purchasing a home or business, payroll services and tax planning, to name a few. Rittgarn is fully prepared to assist you with personalized, quality service in all your financial situations.

Her office is located at 106 N. Main St. in Gordon and is available Monday-Friday, 8-12, 1-5.