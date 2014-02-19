Rininger Shows Quilt at MANifestations Exhibition

Local quilter Cliff Rininger recently showed his quilt at the MANifestations Exhibition at the Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum in Golden, Colorado. The gala was Friday February 7. The MANifestations Exhibition runs from January 31 to April 29. All the quilts in the exhibition are created by men.

Rininger also shares his skills with local 4-Hers, helping with their Pillowcase Extravaganza, Quilts of Valor, and Jump Into Summer. He also helps 4-H put on after-school programs. Cliff is a member of the Sheridan County 4-H Council.