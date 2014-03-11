Sheridan County Commissioners - March 10, 2014

March 10, 2014

Present were Chairman Dan Kling, Commissioners Jack Andersen and James Krotz and County Clerk Sindy Coburn.

County Assessor Trudy Winter was not available so the scheduled meeting of the Board of Equalization did not take place.

The Commissioners met with Road Superintendent Tom Kuester to review the policy regarding employee use of County Vehicles. The Board feels that current practice is consistent with IRS regulations.

The Commissioners agreed to request permission from the Nebraska Department of Transportation to dispose of the obsolete Dodge Mini Van used by the Sheridan County Transportation System by means of public auction.

Kuester reported that bids for a new motor grader would be opened on March 24 at 9:30 at the Commissioner meeting. The County is seeking bids only on new equipment because the very high cost of repairs on heavy equipment now seems to offset any initial savings enjoyed on used equipment.

The Board voted to authorize Kuester to sell some scrap iron valued at less than $500.

Extension Educator Cindy Tusler was scheduled to present an update on the Extension Office but was unable to attend.

The next regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Monday, March 17 at 9:00 a.m.

Submitted by James Krotz

