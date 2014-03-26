Proceedings of the County Commissioners - March 24, 2014

March 24, 2014

County Assessor Trudy Winter reported to the Board that the owners of a mobile home in Rushville had not been notified of the accelerated taxes on the property when it sold in 2006 and, as a consequence, owed both back taxes and a penalty. The owner has paid the taxes but is requesting forgiveness of the penalty because notice of the tax had not been provided. The Commissioners asked Winter to consult with the County Attorney on options available for the resolution of the matter.

Winter reported that certain buildings owned by Lance and Sharon Jesse were no longer being used for religious purposes and that she was rescinding the permissive exemption.

The Assessor also reported that she is exploring the possibility of using a process known as pictometry in the appraisal update of rural property. Pictometry makes use of very high-resolution satellite images with variable perspectives. The technology could make it possible to assess rural buildings without the necessity of an on-site visit. Winter said that the process has not yet been approved by the State but, if it is, it could save the County thousands of dollars.

At 9:30 Road Superintendent Tom Kuester and representatives of NMC Cat and Murphy Tractor and Equipment appeared before the board for the opening of bids for a new motor-grader. NMC Cat submitted 4 bids and Murphy submitted 2 bids. Because of the complexity of the bids the Board asked Kuester to review them and make his recommendation to the next meeting. Because delivery time for the new equipment could be long as 5 months and the next regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for April 14. Kuester asked that the Board schedule a special meeting to expedite the purchase. The Board agreed to the request and set Thursday, March 27 at 10:00 as the date and time for the special meeting.

Clint Andersen appeared to report that County Extension Office is running smoothly in the transition following the resignation of Educator Cindy Tusler. There is some anxiety amongst local leaders regarding the intentions of the University Extension Program regarding the future configuration of the Extension program in Sheridan, Dawes and Sioux counties though at present few details are available.

Sheriff Robbins asked to meet with the Commissioner as soon as possible to discuss the possible purchase of new patrol cars. That discussion as added to the agenda of the special meeting on Thursday, March 27.

The Commissioners concluded the morning with a tour of the office of the County Court Magistrate and a discussion of possible improvements.

The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Thursday, March 27 at 10:00 a.m. in conjunction with County Government Day for Sheridan County High School Students.

Submitted by James Krotz

