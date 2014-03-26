Three Mustangs advance to state speech

By Sandi Muirhead

The Gordon-Rushville Speech Team competed in the C1-6 District Speech Tournament hosted by Gering on Thursday, March 20. The schools in this district are Ainsworth, Bridgeport, Chase County, Gordon-Rushville, Hershey, Kimball, Mitchell and Valentine. Because each school is allowed only two entries in each event, a lot a strategy goes into selecting a district team. Out of a possible sixteen entries in each event, six will advance to the final round and the top three will qualify for State.

Gordon-Rushville was represented by Michael Barth, Sara Ginkens, Tessa Hardin, Rachel Johnson, Elspeth Moon, Claire Wroblewski, Luke Little Moon, Caelyn Douville, Jennaya Hill, Audra Johns, Jessica Roberts, Sierra Britt, Jacob Carroll, Chloe Meng, Divinity Randall and Bettee Smallwood. Every member of the team performed well.

Jennaya Hill finished 6th in Extemporaneous Speaking, Sara Ginkens was 6th in Informative and Jessica Roberts was 4th in Serious. Three seniors earned a trip to State in five events. Sara Ginkens was 3rd in Entertainment, Michael Barth was 2nd in Serious and 1st in Poetry. Rachel Johnson was a double meet champion finishing 1st in Informative and Persuasive. In addition to those receiving medals, Superior Rankings were awarded to Tessa Hardin and Claire Wroblewski in Duet Acting and Luke Little Moon in Humorous.

The team and coaches appreciate everyone who attended Night of Forensics. We appreciated all your support and good wishes. The season will end on Thursday, March 27, at UNK in Kearney. Hopefully we will bring some state medals home with us.