Chadron man arrested after receiving drugs via FedEx

On March 25, 2014, Investigators with the WING Drug Task Force received information from the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force of a suspicious package being shipped via FedEx from Fort Collins to Chadron, Nebraska. The smell of raw marijuana was detected coming from the package by Colorado authorities. The package was put back into the FedEx system and WING was provided with the tracking number and destination.

On March 26, 2014, the package was delivered to Richard Jensen, 65 years of age, at 139 Maple St. in Chadron. WING Investigators with the assistance of the Chadron Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol executed a search warrant on the residence and recovered the package which contained 14 ounces of marijuana and 2 pieces of THC infused candy. During the execution of the search warrant, numerous pieces of equipment were recovered that were being used to grow marijuana at the residence in Chadron.

Jensen was arrested and has been charged with Possession of more than an ounce and less than a pound of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and no drug tax stamp.

The WING Drug Tax Force is partially funded by a grant from the Nebraska Crime Commission-Byrne/JAG Funds and Midwest HIDTA.