Mustangs take fourth at state speech with three individual medals

The Gordon-Rushville speech team had a great showing at the 2014 Nebraska State Speech Championships, finishing tied for fourth in the Sweepstakes with 54 team points, and bringing home three individual medals.

Michael Barth was the Mustangs’ top place-winner, bringing home the gold in Poetry and silver in Serious, earning 38 team points.

Rachel Johnson finished 3rd in Persuasion and 11th in Informative to earn 16 team points.

Sara Ginkens finished 18th in entertainment.

Congratulations Mustangs!