Gypsie Ranch Boutique brings a little sass to Hay Springs

By Janet Skinner

“Bringing a little sass on home to the ranch,” is the slogan of the new boutique “Gypsie Ranch Boutique” opening in Hay Springs, Nebraska.

Brianna Tonjes moved to Hay Springs in 2013 from eastern Nebraska and works full time as a PTA at Pioneer Manor. Tonjes’ dream was to own a little hole in the wall boutique, and with the help of Elie Otte, a native of Martin, S.D., that dream has finally come true.

The boutique offers a little something fun for every occasion, from a days work on the ranch to a fun night on the town. They offer women’s clothing, accessories, jewelry and boots.

The grand opening will be on April 5, from 2-7 p.m., at 101 North Main in Hay Springs, Neb. Tonjes and Otte will be offering door prizes, introducing a boot club, and will provide snacks and refreshments. “It will be a great time with the gals,”commented Otte.

The boutique will be closed Sunday-Monday, open 11-4 Tuesday, 11-6 Wednesday and Thursday, 4-8 Friday, and 10-5 on Saturday.