Four to graduate from UNMC

Four Sheridan County students will graduate during the University of Nebraska Medical Center spring commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 10. Diplomas will be conferred on 932 students.

The UNMC College of Nursing West Nebraska Division and the West Division of the UNMC College of Dentistry Dental Hygiene Program (Scottsbluff) will hold their commencement ceremonies at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 10, at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 “M” St. in Gering.

Receiving  a Bachelor of Science in Nursing are: Lora Yekel Dahlgren and Brenna Jungck of Hay Springs, and MacKinsey Skidmore of Rushville.

Receiving a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene is  Tory Winters of Gordon (With Distinction).

