Unofficial Sheridan County Election Results

Only 36.12% of the 4,012 registered voters in Sheridan County came out to vote on Tuesday, electing a new County Assessor in Amanda Salisbury and voting to keep Sheriff Terry Robbins. Gordon native Tom Brewer was unable to unseat Adrian Smith for the Republican nominee for Representative in Congress - District 3, receiving only 31.82% of the votes. Brewer stated in a press release this morning, "Although the election results were not what we had hoped, our vision is not diminished. The conservative principles on which this country was founded must be the focus of the general election moving forward. I wish to congratulate my opponent, Adrian Smith, on his victory. In the weeks to come, I look forward to spending quality time with my family and celebrating two milestones: my daughter’s wedding on Saturday and my son’s graduation from Doane College on Sunday. Moving forward, my desire to serve our country remains strong and I am committed to fight on behalf of veterans and be an advocate for them. I will continue to fight for smaller, constitutional government and the protection of innocent life, the core principles that govern my own life. I am humbled and honored to have met so many people that share my vision for a stronger nation.  Thank you all for your outpouring of unwavering support."

County Assessor

Amanda Salisbury 615

Trudy Winter 596

County Sheriff

Scott DeCoste 351

Terry Robbins 898

 

Gordon Memorial Board of Directors

Carol Balius

436

                  

Patricia Faulk

506

                  

Linda Shadbolt

481

 

Statewide Results:

RacePartyAreaCandidateCandidate Votes

Central Platte Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 2

Christopher K.  Henry 

687

Central Platte Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 2

Pete Wardyn 

600

Central Platte Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 2

Andrew W. Hoffmeister 

539

Dawson Public Power District 

NON

Buffalo Subdivision 

Craig Wietjes 

738

Dawson Public Power District 

NON

Buffalo Subdivision 

Dan Mercer 

527

Dawson Public Power District 

NON

Buffalo Subdivision 

Scott Robert Stubblefield 

395

Dawson Public Power District 

NON

Buffalo Subdivision 

Andrew W. Hoffmeister 

260

Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council

NON

District 3

Lorraine Chang 

6940

Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council

NON

District 3

Jack Heidel 

6283

Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council

NON

District 1

Nancy Jacobson 

5821

Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council

NON

District 1

Jeanne Anderson 

4476

Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council

NON

District 5

D. Paul Hartnett 

2701

Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council

NON

District 5

John Synowiecki 

2257

Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council

NON

District 5

Tonya Ward 

1999

For Attorney General

DEM

 

Janet Stewart 

47151

For Attorney General

DEM

 

Allan J. Eurek 

18083

For Attorney General

REP

 

Doug Peterson 

66969

For Attorney General

REP

 

Brian Buescher 

47892

For Attorney General

REP

 

Mike Hilgers 

42952

For Attorney General

REP

 

Pete Pirsch 

29875

For Auditor of Public Accounts

DEM

 

Amanda McGill 

62336

For Auditor of Public Accounts

REP

 

Charlie Janssen 

92277

For Auditor of Public Accounts

REP

 

Larry Anderson 

70618

For Governor

DEM

 

Chuck Hassebrook 

64498

For Governor

LIB

 

Mark G. Elworth Jr.

396

For Governor

REP

 

Pete Ricketts 

57922

For Governor

REP

 

Jon Bruning 

55751

For Governor

REP

 

Beau McCoy 

45804

For Governor

REP

 

Mike Foley 

42029

For Governor

REP

 

Tom Carlson 

9034

For Governor

REP

 

Bryan Slone 

8179

For Member of the Board of Regents University of Nebraska

NON

District 1

Tim Clare 

36031

For Member of the Board of Regents University of Nebraska

NON

District 2

Howard Hawks 

23663

For Member of the Board of Regents University of Nebraska

NON

District 5

Steve Glenn 

14887

For Member of the Board of Regents University of Nebraska

NON

District 5

Rob Schafer 

12849

For Member of the Board of Regents University of Nebraska

NON

District 5

Robert J.  Prokop 

8386

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 40

Tyson Rope Larson 

7363

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 22

Paul Schumacher 

6919

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 38

John L.  Kuehn 

6787

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 34

Curt Friesen 

6663

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 36

Matt Williams 

6305

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 24

Mark A. Kolterman 

5136

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 16

Lydia Brasch 

4646

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 32

Laura Ebke 

4370

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 48

John P. Stinner Sr.

3906

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 14

Jim Smith 

3792

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 30

Bob Tiemann 

3710

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 28

Patty Pansing Brooks 

3710

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 32

Phil Hardenburger 

3556

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 10

Bob Krist 

3514

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 30

Roy Baker 

3435

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 44

Dan Hughes 

3406

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 40

Keith F. Kube 

3372

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 20

John S. McCollister 

3292

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 2

Bill Kintner 

3030

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 42

Roric R. Paulman 

3018

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 44

Steve Stroup 

2914

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 42

Michael Groene 

2695

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 16

Scott Japp 

2680

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 28

Dallas Jones 

2436

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 12

Merv Riepe 

2374

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 4

Robert Bob Hilkemann 

2268

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 20

Matt Lathrop 

2150

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 8

Gwenn Aspen 

2091

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 44

Dennis Berry 

2051

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 8

Burke J. Harr 

2001

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 2

Ron  Nolte 

1984

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 26

Brent  Smoyer 

1962

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 2

Mel Luetchens 

1814

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 26

Matt Hansen 

1814

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 3

Tommy L. Garrett 

1737

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 3

Carol Blood 

1696

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 22

Douglas J. Liewer 

1694

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 18

Brett Lindstrom 

1627

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 46

Adam Morfeld 

1575

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 6

Joni Craighead 

1530

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 28

Bob Rauner 

1471

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 4

Stacy Ryan 

1454

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 42

Scott Dulin 

1429

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 6

John Stalnaker 

1374

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 24

Kirk Tesar 

1300

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 48

Mike Meister 

1286

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 12

Greg Hosch 

1245

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 18

J. Michael Tesar 

1245

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 20

Laura Baumgartner 

1199

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 26

Larry Weixelman 

1100

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 4

Matt Butler 

1037

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 4

Steve Howard 

1017

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 36

Luis Sotelo 

1016

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 6

Justin Z. Spooner 

986

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 6

Patricia  A. Hannan 

860

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 46

James Michael Bowers 

854

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 6

Paul Anderson 

665

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 26

Justin C. Valencia 

591

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 26

Bob Van Valkenburg 

590

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 18

Joe Vaughn 

428

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 46

Hunter Paneitz 

415

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 12

Joseph A. Hering 

412

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 6

George Westphal 

371

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 18

Chad C. Adams 

238

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 28

Jeff Keidel 

197

For Member of the Legislature

NON

District 4

Nicholas Pestello 

121

For Member of the State Board of Education

NON

District 6

Maureen Nickels 

35778

For Member of the State Board of Education

NON

District 7

Molly O'Holleran 

23170

For Member of the State Board of Education

NON

District 5

Patricia Timm 

18895

For Member of the State Board of Education

NON

District 7

Robin R. Stevens 

17112

For Member of the State Board of Education

NON

District 5

Christine Lade 

12701

For Member of the State Board of Education

NON

District 8

Patrick J. McPherson 

8961

For Member of the State Board of Education

NON

District 8

Bob Meyers 

7725

For Member of the State Board of Education

NON

District 8

Clarice L. Jackson 

6098

For Public Service Commissioner

DEM

District 2

Crystal Rhoades 

5705

For Public Service Commissioner

DEM

District 2

Jim Esch 

5238

For Public Service Commissioner

DEM

District 2

John Green 

2183

For Public Service Commissioner

REP

District 2

John Sieler 

14417

For Representative in Congress

DEM

District 1

Dennis  P. Crawford 

24029

For Representative in Congress

DEM

District 3

Mark Sullivan 

19900

For Representative in Congress

DEM

District 2

Brad Ashford 

16233

For Representative in Congress

DEM

District 2

Mark Aupperle 

3739

For Representative in Congress

LIB

District 2

Steven Laird 

76

For Representative in Congress

LIB

District 2

Andy Shambaugh 

50

For Representative in Congress

REP

District 3

Adrian Smith 

66850

For Representative in Congress

REP

District 1

Jeff Fortenberry 

63435

For Representative in Congress

REP

District 3

Tom Brewer 

31197

For Representative in Congress

REP

District 2

Lee Terry 

25025

For Representative in Congress

REP

District 2

Dan Frei 

22339

For Representative in Congress

REP

District 1

Jessica L. Turek 

5890

For Representative in Congress

REP

District 1

Dennis L. Parker 

4389

For Secretary of State

LIB

 

Ben Backus 

481

For Secretary of State

REP

 

John A.  Gale 

174034

For State Treasurer

DEM

 

Michael J. O'Hara 

60112

For State Treasurer

LIB

 

Michael Knebel 

471

For State Treasurer

REP

 

Don Stenberg 

171183

For State Treasurer

REP

 

Christopher Costello 

30236

For United States Senator

DEM

 

Dave Domina 

44811

For United States Senator

DEM

 

Larry  Marvin 

21606

For United States Senator

REP

 

Ben Sasse 

109810

For United States Senator

REP

 

Sid Dinsdale 

49817

For United States Senator

REP

 

Shane Osborn 

46845

For United States Senator

REP

 

Bart McLeay 

12696

For United States Senator

REP

 

Clifton R. Johnson 

3285

Loup River Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 7

Larry J. Zach 

3083

Loup River Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 10

Chuck Gonka 

1605

Loup River Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 10

Richard  Aerni 

1572

Loup River Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 10

Jerry Jarecke 

1149

Loup River Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 7

Lawrence J. O'Neill 

947

Loup River Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 7

Donavon Heimes 

762

Loup River Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 10

William A. Merrill 

687

Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

At Large

Brent Katz 

1696

Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

At Large

Jason D.  Pohlmann 

1680

Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

At Large

Alan Strouf 

1601

Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

At Large

Walter  Valasek 

1452

Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 4

Cory Beller 

933

Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 1

Chad A. Korth 

897

Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 4

Alan Demmel 

838

Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 1

Aaron Zimmerman 

815

Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 4

William T. Goodpasture 

473

Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 1

Dave Negus 

448

Lower Platte North Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 5

Mark Seier 

3643

Lower Platte North Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 5

Arnie Stuthman 

3252

Lower Platte North Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 5

Fred Siefken 

2214

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 6

Deborah Eagan 

973

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 6

Edward C. Price 

744

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 6

Maggie Squires 

646

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 6

Jerad R. Reimers 

585

Lower Republican Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

At Large

Troy Fletcher 

1453

Lower Republican Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

At Large

Bradley Leo Wulf 

1377

Lower Republican Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

At Large

Jake Noonan 

568

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors

NON

At Large

Ron Hug 

32453

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors

NON

At Large

Jon  Tucker 

20899

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors

NON

At Large

Alec Gorynski 

11538

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors

NON

District 1

Judy M. Domina 

5055

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors

NON

District 1

Phillip Klein 

3956

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors

NON

District 2

Brad Ashby 

3362

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors

NON

District 2

David R.  Newell 

2619

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors

NON

District 1

Mike Jackson 

2557

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors

NON

District 1

Kelly Koepsell 

2351

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors

NON

District 2

Larry  Bradley 

2058

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors

NON

District 2

Cornelius F. Williams 

1249

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors

NON

District 1

Neal Norney 

960

Nebraska Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 2

Barry DeKay 

4876

Nebraska Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 1

Mary A.  Harding 

4657

Nebraska Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 2

Dan Scheer 

4437

Nebraska Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 1

Ken Schmieding 

3024

Nebraska Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 2

Ross A. Knott 

3023

Nebraska Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 1

Ben Gotschall 

2136

Omaha Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 1

Rich Hurley 

3141

Omaha Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 1

Steve LeClair 

2456

Omaha Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 2

Anne McGuire 

1573

Omaha Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 2

Jeff Lux 

1570

Omaha Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 1

Gary L. Anderson 

1288

Omaha Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 1

Mark Desler 

1100

Omaha Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 1

Travis Freeman 

1005

Omaha Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 2

Matthew Cronin 

724

Omaha Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 1

Collin Smith 

481

Omaha Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 2

LaVerne Thraen 

239

Omaha Public Power District

NON

Subdivision 2

Bill Sole 

238

Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 8

Tim N. Fowler 

2122

Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 8

Jim Kusek 

2076

Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 8

Steve Robertson 

1275

Southeast Community College For Board of Governors

NON

District 2

Donald Reiman 

3589

Southeast Community College For Board of Governors

NON

District 2

Milan Tomek 

3518

Southeast Community College For Board of Governors

NON

District 2

Ed Heiden 

3202

Southeast Community College For Board of Governors

NON

District 2

Tim C. Pendrell 

2329

Tri-Basin Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 5

Keri R. Rutt 

180

Tri-Basin Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 5

Mike P. Cavanaugh 

180

Tri-Basin Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 5

Ryan Malcom 

144

Tri-Basin Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 5

Leland R. Anderson 

118

Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 4

Stan Boehr 

3442

Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 4

Eugene R. Ulmer 

2882

Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 4

Becky Roesler 

2860

Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 4

Tom Marcy 

2046

Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 4

Tod M. Dorshorst 

1892

Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District For Board of Directors

NON

Subdistrict 4

Brent Shaw 

895
