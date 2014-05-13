Unofficial Sheridan County Election Results
Only 36.12% of the 4,012 registered voters in Sheridan County came out to vote on Tuesday, electing a new County Assessor in Amanda Salisbury and voting to keep Sheriff Terry Robbins. Gordon native Tom Brewer was unable to unseat Adrian Smith for the Republican nominee for Representative in Congress - District 3, receiving only 31.82% of the votes. Brewer stated in a press release this morning, "Although the election results were not what we had hoped, our vision is not diminished. The conservative principles on which this country was founded must be the focus of the general election moving forward. I wish to congratulate my opponent, Adrian Smith, on his victory. In the weeks to come, I look forward to spending quality time with my family and celebrating two milestones: my daughter’s wedding on Saturday and my son’s graduation from Doane College on Sunday. Moving forward, my desire to serve our country remains strong and I am committed to fight on behalf of veterans and be an advocate for them. I will continue to fight for smaller, constitutional government and the protection of innocent life, the core principles that govern my own life. I am humbled and honored to have met so many people that share my vision for a stronger nation. Thank you all for your outpouring of unwavering support."
County Assessor
Amanda Salisbury 615
Trudy Winter 596
County Sheriff
Scott DeCoste 351
Terry Robbins 898
|
Gordon Memorial Board of Directors
|
Carol Balius
|
436
|
Patricia Faulk
|
506
|
Linda Shadbolt
|
481
Statewide Results:
|Race
|Party
|Area
|Candidate
|Candidate Votes
|
Central Platte Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 2
|
Christopher K. Henry
|
687
|
Central Platte Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 2
|
Pete Wardyn
|
600
|
Central Platte Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 2
|
Andrew W. Hoffmeister
|
539
|
Dawson Public Power District
|
NON
|
Buffalo Subdivision
|
Craig Wietjes
|
738
|
Dawson Public Power District
|
NON
|
Buffalo Subdivision
|
Dan Mercer
|
527
|
Dawson Public Power District
|
NON
|
Buffalo Subdivision
|
Scott Robert Stubblefield
|
395
|
Dawson Public Power District
|
NON
|
Buffalo Subdivision
|
Andrew W. Hoffmeister
|
260
|
Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council
|
NON
|
District 3
|
Lorraine Chang
|
6940
|
Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council
|
NON
|
District 3
|
Jack Heidel
|
6283
|
Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council
|
NON
|
District 1
|
Nancy Jacobson
|
5821
|
Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council
|
NON
|
District 1
|
Jeanne Anderson
|
4476
|
Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council
|
NON
|
District 5
|
D. Paul Hartnett
|
2701
|
Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council
|
NON
|
District 5
|
John Synowiecki
|
2257
|
Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council
|
NON
|
District 5
|
Tonya Ward
|
1999
|
For Attorney General
|
DEM
|
|
Janet Stewart
|
47151
|
For Attorney General
|
DEM
|
|
Allan J. Eurek
|
18083
|
For Attorney General
|
REP
|
|
Doug Peterson
|
66969
|
For Attorney General
|
REP
|
|
Brian Buescher
|
47892
|
For Attorney General
|
REP
|
|
Mike Hilgers
|
42952
|
For Attorney General
|
REP
|
|
Pete Pirsch
|
29875
|
For Auditor of Public Accounts
|
DEM
|
|
Amanda McGill
|
62336
|
For Auditor of Public Accounts
|
REP
|
|
Charlie Janssen
|
92277
|
For Auditor of Public Accounts
|
REP
|
|
Larry Anderson
|
70618
|
For Governor
|
DEM
|
|
Chuck Hassebrook
|
64498
|
For Governor
|
LIB
|
|
Mark G. Elworth Jr.
|
396
|
For Governor
|
REP
|
|
Pete Ricketts
|
57922
|
For Governor
|
REP
|
|
Jon Bruning
|
55751
|
For Governor
|
REP
|
|
Beau McCoy
|
45804
|
For Governor
|
REP
|
|
Mike Foley
|
42029
|
For Governor
|
REP
|
|
Tom Carlson
|
9034
|
For Governor
|
REP
|
|
Bryan Slone
|
8179
|
For Member of the Board of Regents University of Nebraska
|
NON
|
District 1
|
Tim Clare
|
36031
|
For Member of the Board of Regents University of Nebraska
|
NON
|
District 2
|
Howard Hawks
|
23663
|
For Member of the Board of Regents University of Nebraska
|
NON
|
District 5
|
Steve Glenn
|
14887
|
For Member of the Board of Regents University of Nebraska
|
NON
|
District 5
|
Rob Schafer
|
12849
|
For Member of the Board of Regents University of Nebraska
|
NON
|
District 5
|
Robert J. Prokop
|
8386
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 40
|
Tyson Rope Larson
|
7363
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 22
|
Paul Schumacher
|
6919
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 38
|
John L. Kuehn
|
6787
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 34
|
Curt Friesen
|
6663
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 36
|
Matt Williams
|
6305
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 24
|
Mark A. Kolterman
|
5136
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 16
|
Lydia Brasch
|
4646
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 32
|
Laura Ebke
|
4370
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 48
|
John P. Stinner Sr.
|
3906
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 14
|
Jim Smith
|
3792
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 30
|
Bob Tiemann
|
3710
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 28
|
Patty Pansing Brooks
|
3710
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 32
|
Phil Hardenburger
|
3556
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 10
|
Bob Krist
|
3514
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 30
|
Roy Baker
|
3435
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 44
|
Dan Hughes
|
3406
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 40
|
Keith F. Kube
|
3372
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 20
|
John S. McCollister
|
3292
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 2
|
Bill Kintner
|
3030
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 42
|
Roric R. Paulman
|
3018
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 44
|
Steve Stroup
|
2914
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 42
|
Michael Groene
|
2695
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 16
|
Scott Japp
|
2680
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 28
|
Dallas Jones
|
2436
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 12
|
Merv Riepe
|
2374
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 4
|
Robert Bob Hilkemann
|
2268
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 20
|
Matt Lathrop
|
2150
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 8
|
Gwenn Aspen
|
2091
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 44
|
Dennis Berry
|
2051
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 8
|
Burke J. Harr
|
2001
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 2
|
Ron Nolte
|
1984
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 26
|
Brent Smoyer
|
1962
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 2
|
Mel Luetchens
|
1814
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 26
|
Matt Hansen
|
1814
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 3
|
Tommy L. Garrett
|
1737
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 3
|
Carol Blood
|
1696
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 22
|
Douglas J. Liewer
|
1694
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 18
|
Brett Lindstrom
|
1627
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 46
|
Adam Morfeld
|
1575
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 6
|
Joni Craighead
|
1530
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 28
|
Bob Rauner
|
1471
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 4
|
Stacy Ryan
|
1454
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 42
|
Scott Dulin
|
1429
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 6
|
John Stalnaker
|
1374
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 24
|
Kirk Tesar
|
1300
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 48
|
Mike Meister
|
1286
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 12
|
Greg Hosch
|
1245
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 18
|
J. Michael Tesar
|
1245
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 20
|
Laura Baumgartner
|
1199
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 26
|
Larry Weixelman
|
1100
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 4
|
Matt Butler
|
1037
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 4
|
Steve Howard
|
1017
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 36
|
Luis Sotelo
|
1016
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 6
|
Justin Z. Spooner
|
986
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 6
|
Patricia A. Hannan
|
860
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 46
|
James Michael Bowers
|
854
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 6
|
Paul Anderson
|
665
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 26
|
Justin C. Valencia
|
591
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 26
|
Bob Van Valkenburg
|
590
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 18
|
Joe Vaughn
|
428
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 46
|
Hunter Paneitz
|
415
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 12
|
Joseph A. Hering
|
412
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 6
|
George Westphal
|
371
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 18
|
Chad C. Adams
|
238
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 28
|
Jeff Keidel
|
197
|
For Member of the Legislature
|
NON
|
District 4
|
Nicholas Pestello
|
121
|
For Member of the State Board of Education
|
NON
|
District 6
|
Maureen Nickels
|
35778
|
For Member of the State Board of Education
|
NON
|
District 7
|
Molly O'Holleran
|
23170
|
For Member of the State Board of Education
|
NON
|
District 5
|
Patricia Timm
|
18895
|
For Member of the State Board of Education
|
NON
|
District 7
|
Robin R. Stevens
|
17112
|
For Member of the State Board of Education
|
NON
|
District 5
|
Christine Lade
|
12701
|
For Member of the State Board of Education
|
NON
|
District 8
|
Patrick J. McPherson
|
8961
|
For Member of the State Board of Education
|
NON
|
District 8
|
Bob Meyers
|
7725
|
For Member of the State Board of Education
|
NON
|
District 8
|
Clarice L. Jackson
|
6098
|
For Public Service Commissioner
|
DEM
|
District 2
|
Crystal Rhoades
|
5705
|
For Public Service Commissioner
|
DEM
|
District 2
|
Jim Esch
|
5238
|
For Public Service Commissioner
|
DEM
|
District 2
|
John Green
|
2183
|
For Public Service Commissioner
|
REP
|
District 2
|
John Sieler
|
14417
|
For Representative in Congress
|
DEM
|
District 1
|
Dennis P. Crawford
|
24029
|
For Representative in Congress
|
DEM
|
District 3
|
Mark Sullivan
|
19900
|
For Representative in Congress
|
DEM
|
District 2
|
Brad Ashford
|
16233
|
For Representative in Congress
|
DEM
|
District 2
|
Mark Aupperle
|
3739
|
For Representative in Congress
|
LIB
|
District 2
|
Steven Laird
|
76
|
For Representative in Congress
|
LIB
|
District 2
|
Andy Shambaugh
|
50
|
For Representative in Congress
|
REP
|
District 3
|
Adrian Smith
|
66850
|
For Representative in Congress
|
REP
|
District 1
|
Jeff Fortenberry
|
63435
|
For Representative in Congress
|
REP
|
District 3
|
Tom Brewer
|
31197
|
For Representative in Congress
|
REP
|
District 2
|
Lee Terry
|
25025
|
For Representative in Congress
|
REP
|
District 2
|
Dan Frei
|
22339
|
For Representative in Congress
|
REP
|
District 1
|
Jessica L. Turek
|
5890
|
For Representative in Congress
|
REP
|
District 1
|
Dennis L. Parker
|
4389
|
For Secretary of State
|
LIB
|
|
Ben Backus
|
481
|
For Secretary of State
|
REP
|
|
John A. Gale
|
174034
|
For State Treasurer
|
DEM
|
|
Michael J. O'Hara
|
60112
|
For State Treasurer
|
LIB
|
|
Michael Knebel
|
471
|
For State Treasurer
|
REP
|
|
Don Stenberg
|
171183
|
For State Treasurer
|
REP
|
|
Christopher Costello
|
30236
|
For United States Senator
|
DEM
|
|
Dave Domina
|
44811
|
For United States Senator
|
DEM
|
|
Larry Marvin
|
21606
|
For United States Senator
|
REP
|
|
Ben Sasse
|
109810
|
For United States Senator
|
REP
|
|
Sid Dinsdale
|
49817
|
For United States Senator
|
REP
|
|
Shane Osborn
|
46845
|
For United States Senator
|
REP
|
|
Bart McLeay
|
12696
|
For United States Senator
|
REP
|
|
Clifton R. Johnson
|
3285
|
Loup River Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 7
|
Larry J. Zach
|
3083
|
Loup River Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 10
|
Chuck Gonka
|
1605
|
Loup River Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 10
|
Richard Aerni
|
1572
|
Loup River Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 10
|
Jerry Jarecke
|
1149
|
Loup River Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 7
|
Lawrence J. O'Neill
|
947
|
Loup River Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 7
|
Donavon Heimes
|
762
|
Loup River Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 10
|
William A. Merrill
|
687
|
Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
At Large
|
Brent Katz
|
1696
|
Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
At Large
|
Jason D. Pohlmann
|
1680
|
Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
At Large
|
Alan Strouf
|
1601
|
Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
At Large
|
Walter Valasek
|
1452
|
Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 4
|
Cory Beller
|
933
|
Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 1
|
Chad A. Korth
|
897
|
Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 4
|
Alan Demmel
|
838
|
Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 1
|
Aaron Zimmerman
|
815
|
Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 4
|
William T. Goodpasture
|
473
|
Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 1
|
Dave Negus
|
448
|
Lower Platte North Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 5
|
Mark Seier
|
3643
|
Lower Platte North Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 5
|
Arnie Stuthman
|
3252
|
Lower Platte North Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 5
|
Fred Siefken
|
2214
|
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 6
|
Deborah Eagan
|
973
|
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 6
|
Edward C. Price
|
744
|
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 6
|
Maggie Squires
|
646
|
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 6
|
Jerad R. Reimers
|
585
|
Lower Republican Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
At Large
|
Troy Fletcher
|
1453
|
Lower Republican Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
At Large
|
Bradley Leo Wulf
|
1377
|
Lower Republican Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
At Large
|
Jake Noonan
|
568
|
Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
At Large
|
Ron Hug
|
32453
|
Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
At Large
|
Jon Tucker
|
20899
|
Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
At Large
|
Alec Gorynski
|
11538
|
Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
District 1
|
Judy M. Domina
|
5055
|
Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
District 1
|
Phillip Klein
|
3956
|
Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
District 2
|
Brad Ashby
|
3362
|
Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
District 2
|
David R. Newell
|
2619
|
Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
District 1
|
Mike Jackson
|
2557
|
Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
District 1
|
Kelly Koepsell
|
2351
|
Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
District 2
|
Larry Bradley
|
2058
|
Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
District 2
|
Cornelius F. Williams
|
1249
|
Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
District 1
|
Neal Norney
|
960
|
Nebraska Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 2
|
Barry DeKay
|
4876
|
Nebraska Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 1
|
Mary A. Harding
|
4657
|
Nebraska Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 2
|
Dan Scheer
|
4437
|
Nebraska Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 1
|
Ken Schmieding
|
3024
|
Nebraska Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 2
|
Ross A. Knott
|
3023
|
Nebraska Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 1
|
Ben Gotschall
|
2136
|
Omaha Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 1
|
Rich Hurley
|
3141
|
Omaha Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 1
|
Steve LeClair
|
2456
|
Omaha Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 2
|
Anne McGuire
|
1573
|
Omaha Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 2
|
Jeff Lux
|
1570
|
Omaha Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 1
|
Gary L. Anderson
|
1288
|
Omaha Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 1
|
Mark Desler
|
1100
|
Omaha Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 1
|
Travis Freeman
|
1005
|
Omaha Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 2
|
Matthew Cronin
|
724
|
Omaha Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 1
|
Collin Smith
|
481
|
Omaha Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 2
|
LaVerne Thraen
|
239
|
Omaha Public Power District
|
NON
|
Subdivision 2
|
Bill Sole
|
238
|
Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 8
|
Tim N. Fowler
|
2122
|
Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 8
|
Jim Kusek
|
2076
|
Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 8
|
Steve Robertson
|
1275
|
Southeast Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
District 2
|
Donald Reiman
|
3589
|
Southeast Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
District 2
|
Milan Tomek
|
3518
|
Southeast Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
District 2
|
Ed Heiden
|
3202
|
Southeast Community College For Board of Governors
|
NON
|
District 2
|
Tim C. Pendrell
|
2329
|
Tri-Basin Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 5
|
Keri R. Rutt
|
180
|
Tri-Basin Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 5
|
Mike P. Cavanaugh
|
180
|
Tri-Basin Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 5
|
Ryan Malcom
|
144
|
Tri-Basin Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 5
|
Leland R. Anderson
|
118
|
Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 4
|
Stan Boehr
|
3442
|
Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 4
|
Eugene R. Ulmer
|
2882
|
Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 4
|
Becky Roesler
|
2860
|
Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 4
|
Tom Marcy
|
2046
|
Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 4
|
Tod M. Dorshorst
|
1892
|
Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District For Board of Directors
|
NON
|
Subdistrict 4
|
Brent Shaw
|
895