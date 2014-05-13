Unofficial Sheridan County Election Results

Central Platte Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 2 Christopher K. Henry 687

Central Platte Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 2 Pete Wardyn 600

Central Platte Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 2 Andrew W. Hoffmeister 539

Dawson Public Power District NON Buffalo Subdivision Craig Wietjes 738

Dawson Public Power District NON Buffalo Subdivision Dan Mercer 527

Dawson Public Power District NON Buffalo Subdivision Scott Robert Stubblefield 395

Dawson Public Power District NON Buffalo Subdivision Andrew W. Hoffmeister 260

Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council NON District 3 Lorraine Chang 6940

Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council NON District 3 Jack Heidel 6283

Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council NON District 1 Nancy Jacobson 5821

Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council NON District 1 Jeanne Anderson 4476

Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council NON District 5 D. Paul Hartnett 2701

Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council NON District 5 John Synowiecki 2257

Douglas-Sarpy Learning Community Coordinating Council NON District 5 Tonya Ward 1999

For Attorney General DEM Janet Stewart 47151

For Attorney General DEM Allan J. Eurek 18083

For Attorney General REP Doug Peterson 66969

For Attorney General REP Brian Buescher 47892

For Attorney General REP Mike Hilgers 42952

For Attorney General REP Pete Pirsch 29875

For Auditor of Public Accounts DEM Amanda McGill 62336

For Auditor of Public Accounts REP Charlie Janssen 92277

For Auditor of Public Accounts REP Larry Anderson 70618

For Governor DEM Chuck Hassebrook 64498

For Governor LIB Mark G. Elworth Jr. 396

For Governor REP Pete Ricketts 57922

For Governor REP Jon Bruning 55751

For Governor REP Beau McCoy 45804

For Governor REP Mike Foley 42029

For Governor REP Tom Carlson 9034

For Governor REP Bryan Slone 8179

For Member of the Board of Regents University of Nebraska NON District 1 Tim Clare 36031

For Member of the Board of Regents University of Nebraska NON District 2 Howard Hawks 23663

For Member of the Board of Regents University of Nebraska NON District 5 Steve Glenn 14887

For Member of the Board of Regents University of Nebraska NON District 5 Rob Schafer 12849

For Member of the Board of Regents University of Nebraska NON District 5 Robert J. Prokop 8386

For Member of the Legislature NON District 40 Tyson Rope Larson 7363

For Member of the Legislature NON District 22 Paul Schumacher 6919

For Member of the Legislature NON District 38 John L. Kuehn 6787

For Member of the Legislature NON District 34 Curt Friesen 6663

For Member of the Legislature NON District 36 Matt Williams 6305

For Member of the Legislature NON District 24 Mark A. Kolterman 5136

For Member of the Legislature NON District 16 Lydia Brasch 4646

For Member of the Legislature NON District 32 Laura Ebke 4370

For Member of the Legislature NON District 48 John P. Stinner Sr. 3906

For Member of the Legislature NON District 14 Jim Smith 3792

For Member of the Legislature NON District 30 Bob Tiemann 3710

For Member of the Legislature NON District 28 Patty Pansing Brooks 3710

For Member of the Legislature NON District 32 Phil Hardenburger 3556

For Member of the Legislature NON District 10 Bob Krist 3514

For Member of the Legislature NON District 30 Roy Baker 3435

For Member of the Legislature NON District 44 Dan Hughes 3406

For Member of the Legislature NON District 40 Keith F. Kube 3372

For Member of the Legislature NON District 20 John S. McCollister 3292

For Member of the Legislature NON District 2 Bill Kintner 3030

For Member of the Legislature NON District 42 Roric R. Paulman 3018

For Member of the Legislature NON District 44 Steve Stroup 2914

For Member of the Legislature NON District 42 Michael Groene 2695

For Member of the Legislature NON District 16 Scott Japp 2680

For Member of the Legislature NON District 28 Dallas Jones 2436

For Member of the Legislature NON District 12 Merv Riepe 2374

For Member of the Legislature NON District 4 Robert Bob Hilkemann 2268

For Member of the Legislature NON District 20 Matt Lathrop 2150

For Member of the Legislature NON District 8 Gwenn Aspen 2091

For Member of the Legislature NON District 44 Dennis Berry 2051

For Member of the Legislature NON District 8 Burke J. Harr 2001

For Member of the Legislature NON District 2 Ron Nolte 1984

For Member of the Legislature NON District 26 Brent Smoyer 1962

For Member of the Legislature NON District 2 Mel Luetchens 1814

For Member of the Legislature NON District 26 Matt Hansen 1814

For Member of the Legislature NON District 3 Tommy L. Garrett 1737

For Member of the Legislature NON District 3 Carol Blood 1696

For Member of the Legislature NON District 22 Douglas J. Liewer 1694

For Member of the Legislature NON District 18 Brett Lindstrom 1627

For Member of the Legislature NON District 46 Adam Morfeld 1575

For Member of the Legislature NON District 6 Joni Craighead 1530

For Member of the Legislature NON District 28 Bob Rauner 1471

For Member of the Legislature NON District 4 Stacy Ryan 1454

For Member of the Legislature NON District 42 Scott Dulin 1429

For Member of the Legislature NON District 6 John Stalnaker 1374

For Member of the Legislature NON District 24 Kirk Tesar 1300

For Member of the Legislature NON District 48 Mike Meister 1286

For Member of the Legislature NON District 12 Greg Hosch 1245

For Member of the Legislature NON District 18 J. Michael Tesar 1245

For Member of the Legislature NON District 20 Laura Baumgartner 1199

For Member of the Legislature NON District 26 Larry Weixelman 1100

For Member of the Legislature NON District 4 Matt Butler 1037

For Member of the Legislature NON District 4 Steve Howard 1017

For Member of the Legislature NON District 36 Luis Sotelo 1016

For Member of the Legislature NON District 6 Justin Z. Spooner 986

For Member of the Legislature NON District 6 Patricia A. Hannan 860

For Member of the Legislature NON District 46 James Michael Bowers 854

For Member of the Legislature NON District 6 Paul Anderson 665

For Member of the Legislature NON District 26 Justin C. Valencia 591

For Member of the Legislature NON District 26 Bob Van Valkenburg 590

For Member of the Legislature NON District 18 Joe Vaughn 428

For Member of the Legislature NON District 46 Hunter Paneitz 415

For Member of the Legislature NON District 12 Joseph A. Hering 412

For Member of the Legislature NON District 6 George Westphal 371

For Member of the Legislature NON District 18 Chad C. Adams 238

For Member of the Legislature NON District 28 Jeff Keidel 197

For Member of the Legislature NON District 4 Nicholas Pestello 121

For Member of the State Board of Education NON District 6 Maureen Nickels 35778

For Member of the State Board of Education NON District 7 Molly O'Holleran 23170

For Member of the State Board of Education NON District 5 Patricia Timm 18895

For Member of the State Board of Education NON District 7 Robin R. Stevens 17112

For Member of the State Board of Education NON District 5 Christine Lade 12701

For Member of the State Board of Education NON District 8 Patrick J. McPherson 8961

For Member of the State Board of Education NON District 8 Bob Meyers 7725

For Member of the State Board of Education NON District 8 Clarice L. Jackson 6098

For Public Service Commissioner DEM District 2 Crystal Rhoades 5705

For Public Service Commissioner DEM District 2 Jim Esch 5238

For Public Service Commissioner DEM District 2 John Green 2183

For Public Service Commissioner REP District 2 John Sieler 14417

For Representative in Congress DEM District 1 Dennis P. Crawford 24029

For Representative in Congress DEM District 3 Mark Sullivan 19900

For Representative in Congress DEM District 2 Brad Ashford 16233

For Representative in Congress DEM District 2 Mark Aupperle 3739

For Representative in Congress LIB District 2 Steven Laird 76

For Representative in Congress LIB District 2 Andy Shambaugh 50

For Representative in Congress REP District 3 Adrian Smith 66850

For Representative in Congress REP District 1 Jeff Fortenberry 63435

For Representative in Congress REP District 3 Tom Brewer 31197

For Representative in Congress REP District 2 Lee Terry 25025

For Representative in Congress REP District 2 Dan Frei 22339

For Representative in Congress REP District 1 Jessica L. Turek 5890

For Representative in Congress REP District 1 Dennis L. Parker 4389

For Secretary of State LIB Ben Backus 481

For Secretary of State REP John A. Gale 174034

For State Treasurer DEM Michael J. O'Hara 60112

For State Treasurer LIB Michael Knebel 471

For State Treasurer REP Don Stenberg 171183

For State Treasurer REP Christopher Costello 30236

For United States Senator DEM Dave Domina 44811

For United States Senator DEM Larry Marvin 21606

For United States Senator REP Ben Sasse 109810

For United States Senator REP Sid Dinsdale 49817

For United States Senator REP Shane Osborn 46845

For United States Senator REP Bart McLeay 12696

For United States Senator REP Clifton R. Johnson 3285

Loup River Public Power District NON Subdivision 7 Larry J. Zach 3083

Loup River Public Power District NON Subdivision 10 Chuck Gonka 1605

Loup River Public Power District NON Subdivision 10 Richard Aerni 1572

Loup River Public Power District NON Subdivision 10 Jerry Jarecke 1149

Loup River Public Power District NON Subdivision 7 Lawrence J. O'Neill 947

Loup River Public Power District NON Subdivision 7 Donavon Heimes 762

Loup River Public Power District NON Subdivision 10 William A. Merrill 687

Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON At Large Brent Katz 1696

Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON At Large Jason D. Pohlmann 1680

Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON At Large Alan Strouf 1601

Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON At Large Walter Valasek 1452

Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 4 Cory Beller 933

Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 1 Chad A. Korth 897

Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 4 Alan Demmel 838

Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 1 Aaron Zimmerman 815

Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 4 William T. Goodpasture 473

Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 1 Dave Negus 448

Lower Platte North Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 5 Mark Seier 3643

Lower Platte North Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 5 Arnie Stuthman 3252

Lower Platte North Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 5 Fred Siefken 2214

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 6 Deborah Eagan 973

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 6 Edward C. Price 744

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 6 Maggie Squires 646

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 6 Jerad R. Reimers 585

Lower Republican Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON At Large Troy Fletcher 1453

Lower Republican Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON At Large Bradley Leo Wulf 1377

Lower Republican Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON At Large Jake Noonan 568

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors NON At Large Ron Hug 32453

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors NON At Large Jon Tucker 20899

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors NON At Large Alec Gorynski 11538

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors NON District 1 Judy M. Domina 5055

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors NON District 1 Phillip Klein 3956

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors NON District 2 Brad Ashby 3362

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors NON District 2 David R. Newell 2619

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors NON District 1 Mike Jackson 2557

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors NON District 1 Kelly Koepsell 2351

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors NON District 2 Larry Bradley 2058

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors NON District 2 Cornelius F. Williams 1249

Metropolitan Community College For Board of Governors NON District 1 Neal Norney 960

Nebraska Public Power District NON Subdivision 2 Barry DeKay 4876

Nebraska Public Power District NON Subdivision 1 Mary A. Harding 4657

Nebraska Public Power District NON Subdivision 2 Dan Scheer 4437

Nebraska Public Power District NON Subdivision 1 Ken Schmieding 3024

Nebraska Public Power District NON Subdivision 2 Ross A. Knott 3023

Nebraska Public Power District NON Subdivision 1 Ben Gotschall 2136

Omaha Public Power District NON Subdivision 1 Rich Hurley 3141

Omaha Public Power District NON Subdivision 1 Steve LeClair 2456

Omaha Public Power District NON Subdivision 2 Anne McGuire 1573

Omaha Public Power District NON Subdivision 2 Jeff Lux 1570

Omaha Public Power District NON Subdivision 1 Gary L. Anderson 1288

Omaha Public Power District NON Subdivision 1 Mark Desler 1100

Omaha Public Power District NON Subdivision 1 Travis Freeman 1005

Omaha Public Power District NON Subdivision 2 Matthew Cronin 724

Omaha Public Power District NON Subdivision 1 Collin Smith 481

Omaha Public Power District NON Subdivision 2 LaVerne Thraen 239

Omaha Public Power District NON Subdivision 2 Bill Sole 238

Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 8 Tim N. Fowler 2122

Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 8 Jim Kusek 2076

Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 8 Steve Robertson 1275

Southeast Community College For Board of Governors NON District 2 Donald Reiman 3589

Southeast Community College For Board of Governors NON District 2 Milan Tomek 3518

Southeast Community College For Board of Governors NON District 2 Ed Heiden 3202

Southeast Community College For Board of Governors NON District 2 Tim C. Pendrell 2329

Tri-Basin Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 5 Keri R. Rutt 180

Tri-Basin Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 5 Mike P. Cavanaugh 180

Tri-Basin Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 5 Ryan Malcom 144

Tri-Basin Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 5 Leland R. Anderson 118

Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 4 Stan Boehr 3442

Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 4 Eugene R. Ulmer 2882

Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 4 Becky Roesler 2860

Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 4 Tom Marcy 2046

Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District For Board of Directors NON Subdistrict 4 Tod M. Dorshorst 1892