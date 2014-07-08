Dedication held for Whirl Wind Skate Park

By Janet Skinner

The city of Gordon held a dedication and grand opening for the new Whirl Wind Skate Park on July 2, with many in attendance. The park has been a dream of Trina Janis’ ever since the death of her son, Trey LaMont, in 2009. “I just know this is something my son really would have loved... and that means a lot to me,” she stated.

It was a clear, beautiful morning as family, friends and volunteers gathered to set up for a day of skating. As the kids filtered in and registered, they received a free t-shirt, put their names in for the raffles and started practicing.

The ceremony started with a skating contest, which was divided up by age. Skaters showed off their skills as Joe Mesteth, an avid skater, judged and assisted with the skateboard contest.

First up were the 5-7 year olds. These little skaters put on quite a show and all you could hear was laughter as the kids competed in the contest. The 8-10 year olds were up next, and things started heating up.

During open skating, a free lunch was provided and the crowd enjoyed hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and a drink.

“It just goes to show what a community can do when everyone is working together, especially to help our youth,” Mayor Nancy Russell stated during her dedication speech.

Delane Has No Horse, of Wakpamni Lake, S.D., performed a traditional blessing on the Skate Park. During his speech he stated, “Trina asked me to come down here to say a prayer for her son, and with the city of Gordon they came and made this skate park for all the children.”

As Has No Horse sang, Logan Slama rode Trey’s skateboard across the park in his memory.

A skate demo was done by exhibition skaters from The Edge, Gunnar Leach and Dominic Janis of Rapid City, S.D., also featuring Jeff Pourier, and Joe Mesteth, of Pine Ridge, S.D. The final age groups competed in the skate competition, and to wrap up the day, skaters threw out extra t-shirts to the crowd.

See many more photos and our video newscast on our website, sheridancountyjournalstar.net

You can see the results of the skate contest below.

Whirl Wind Skate Park Contest Results

Participants in the 4-7 age group - All of these kids were winners!

4 year olds Gabby Grass and Tommy Blue Bird of Gordon, Nebraska

5 year old Daelyn No Leaf of Gordon, Nebraska

7 year old Jayla Shedeed of Reunion, CO

Participants in the 8-10 age group:

10 year old Damien White Face of Rapid City, South Dakota - 1ST PLACE!!!!

8 year olds Brenna American Horse of Gordon and Alex Ramos of Grand Island, NE

9 year olds Logan Slama of Gordon and Tyler Shedeed of Denver, CO

Participants in the 11-13 age group:

13 year old Shadow Red Owl of Kyle, South Dakota - 1ST PLACE!!!!

12 year old Calvin Landreth and Laila Pettigrew, both of Gordon

Participants in the 14-16 age group

Alfredo Anaya of Kyle, South Dakota - 1ST PLACE!!!!

14 year olds Laurice American Horse of Gordon, Jerome Gangone of Rapid City, SD and Alfredo Anaya of Kyle, SD

Advanced group

Dominic Janis of Rapid City, South Dakota - 1ST PLACE!!!!

Jeff Pourier of Pine Ridge, SD

Gunnar Leach of Rapid City, SD