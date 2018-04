2014 Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo Schedule

Friday, July 18th

4 pm - Gone - 4-H Buyer's Bonanza

8 am - 4-H Market Beef Show

6 am - Farmer's Co-op Breakfast

7 pm - Ranch Rodeo $5 if no ticket book

11 am - 4-H Sheep/Goat Show

8 am - 4-H Swine Show

Mutton Bustin' Contestants can't weight over 50 lb

6 pm - Jr. Rodeo in McGinley Arena

12 - 4 pm - 4-H Static/Open Class Check In

11 am - 4-H Poultry, Rabbit, Sheep, Goat Weigh In

10 am - 4-H Beef Weigh In

9 am - 4-H Swine Weigh In

8 am - 4-H Horse Show in McGinley Arena

8 am - Working Cow Horse Competition

Thursday, July 24th

**MAC CARNIVAL**

7 am - 4-H Beef Check & Weigh In

8:30 am - Beef Show

3 pm - Rocket Launch

4 pm - Large Animal Round Robin Showmanship

5 pm - Community Chili Cook-Off

5:30 pm - Family Fun Night

7 pm - Steer Roping at McGinley Arena

8 - 11:30 pm - Teen Dance

Friday, July 25th

**MAC CARNIVAL**

8 am - Cat Show, Queen Contest Check-In @ UMC

9 am - Rodeo Slack

9 - 12 pm - Quilt Show Entries City Auditorium

10 am - Clover Pet Parade

10:30 am - 4-H Dog Show

2:30 pm - 4-H Small Round Robin Showmanship

3 - 7 pm - Quilt Show Open View City Auditorium

4 - 6 pm - 4-H Livestock Load Out & 4-H Open

Exhibits Released

7 pm - Open Rodeo in McGinley Arena

8:30 - 11:30 pm Teen Dance

9 pm - Rodeo Dance with Seth Turner & the High Desert Drifters at Gordon American Legion

Saturday, July 26th

**MAC CARNIVAL**

7 am - Cowboy & Cowgirl Breakfast in Park

9 - 4 pm - Quilt Show Open View, City Auditorium

10 am - Parade on Main Street

1 pm - Open Rodeo in McGinley Arena

8 pm - Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. Concert in McGinley Arena

9 pm - Rodeo Dance with Seth Turner & the High Desert Drifters at Gordon American Legion

Sunday, July 27th

2 pm - Tractor Pull in McGinley Arena