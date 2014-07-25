No Changes to be Made to Walgren Lake Regulations

After weighing input from the public, staff members of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission are not pursuing changes in regulations at Walgren Lake State Recreation Area (SRA).

Commission staff considered pursuing changes after a community member proposed converting the area to a waterfowl refuge. The agency hosted a public meeting in Hay Springs in June to gain input about the issue.

Tim McCoy, Commission deputy director, said testimony from the public and other correspondence did not indicate enough support for the proposal to make a change. 

Walgren Lake SRA, a popular fishing destination five miles southeast of Hay Springs, offers a variety of recreational opportunities for park visitors, including camping and picnicking.

