Firearms warrant leads to drug bust at Gordon home

Updated to include name and charges

By Brent BonFleur

A stash of methamphetamine worth approximately $26,000 was discovered in a Gordon home on July 30.

The Gordon Police Department, working in cooperation with the Valentine Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol, searched the house, located at 708 North Spruce Street, and found the drugs.

The original warrant was for firearms, and a second warrant was given to search for drugs after law enforcement personnel entered the house.

According to Deputy Sheridan County Attorney Jamian Simmons, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Henry O. Salvador Rodriguez, whom is charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (Class I Felony), possession of a controlled substance (Class IV Felony), possession of a defaced firearm (Class III Felony), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This is an ongoing investigation and further charges may be added.

Nobody was at the home at the time the drugs were discovered. There did not appear to be any evidence of manufacturing at the home.