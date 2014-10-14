Nowak and Roberts crowned Hay Springs Homecoming King and Queen

Seth Nowak and Kathrin Roberts were named the 2014 Homecoming King and Queen for Hay Springs High School at Monday’s Coronation Ceremony. The Homecoming court also included: Whitney Heiting, Jordan Encinia, Cydney Jancik, Chris Ray, Jennifer Scherbarth, and Levi Ray. Escorts were: Katrena Ryan, Austin Reed, Brooklyn Morrill, Jake Johnson, Tanna Badje, Garrett Weyers, Emma Roberts, and Wesley Tlustos.

A pep rally will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, after which the students will be dismissed. The Lady Hawks will host Crawford at 4 p.m. in volleyball, followed by football against Crawford at 7. It will be parents' night for both teams.

If you can't make it to the games, tune in live at http://sheridancountyjournalstar.net/videos