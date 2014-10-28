Mobile Food Bank coming to Gordon Nov. 5

By Mark Gaschler

The Northwest Community Action Partnership will have a mobile food bank stop at the fire hall in Gordon on November 5, from 5-7 p.m.

The food bank, sponsored by NCAP, will have bread, bakery goods, fresh produce, frozen meat, and dessert items. Participation will not require a credit or I.D. check. The only information required will be a name and the size of the household. Participants will need to bring their own containers, and are urged to bring something on wheels.

The mobile food bank will return every three or four months.

In addition, NCAP and the Lions Club will be teaming up with the Salvation Army to bring bellringers to Gordon in November. The goal will be to generate emergency funds for Sheridan County to be used for families who can’t afford utilities and other necessities.