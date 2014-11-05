2014 Sheridan County Election Results
-
Unofficial Election Results
District 2 Commissioner
James E Krotz - 499
District 3 Commissioner
Jack Andersen - 575
County Sheriff
Terry E Robbins - 1567
County Assessor
Amanda Salisbury - 1531
County Attorney
Jamian J. Simmons - 1511
County Clerk
Sindy L Coburn - 1630
Clerk of District Court
Carol Stouffer - 1590
County Public Defender
Michael T Varn - 1521
County Treasurer
Peg L Sones - 1632
Gordon City Council - Vote for three
Nancy Russell - 346
Thomas R. Evans - 366
Tim Bouneous - 355
Gordon Airport Authority
No Candidate
Hay Springs City Council - East Ward
Luke Marcy - 75
Hay Springs City Council - West Ward
No Candidate
Hay Springs Mayor
Richard McKay - 116
City of Hay Springs Question
Shall the procedure for electing members of the Governing Board of the City of Hay Springs, Nebraska be changed to allow for nomination and election from the population of the City of Hay Springs at large?
For - 123
Against - 68
Rushville City Council - North Ward
Mathew Jansen - 81
Rushville City Council - South Ward
Steve Willnerd - 120
Rushville Mayor
Chris Heiser - 199
City of Rushville Sales Tax
The City Council of the City of Rushville, Nebraska, currently imposes a sales and use tax in the amount of one percent upon the same transaction within the City on which the State of Nebraska is authorized to impose a tax. Shall the City Council of the City of Rushville impose an additional sales and use tax in the amount of one-half percent upon the same transactions within the City of which the State of Nebraska is authorized to a tax pursuant to the Nebraska Local Option Revenue Act for all municipal purposes; which purposes shall include but not be limited to the continued maintenance and financial support of the Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Center, 307 Conrad Street, Rushville, Nebraska 69360, which one-half percent City Sales and Use tax shall automatically terminate April 1, 2019, unless the tax is extended by a vote of the electorate prior to that date?
For - 160
Against - 57
Hay Springs School Dist 3 - Vote for 3
Everette Langford - 218
Marilyn Reed - 262
Brenda Johnson - 295
Glenn A. Muhr - 173
Gordon/Rushville School Dist. 10 - Vote for 3
Kathy Willnerd - 989
Kari L. Johnson - 776
UNWNRD Subdistrict 1
Kevin Oligmueller - 3,402
Charles Hamilton - 2,888
UNWNRD Subdistrict 2
Curtis Roth - 2,211
Mike Strasburger - 3,787
UNWNRD Subdistrict 3
David Kadelcek - 3,536
Andrew Curd - 2,679
UNWNRD Subdistrict 4
Todd Dorhorst - 3,170
Tom Marcy - 3,122
UNWNRD Subdistrict 5
Dixie Lees - 1,962
Nancy Fisher - 3,886
UNWNRD Subdistrict 6
Larry Teahon - 2,182
Allen Rasmussen - 3,896
UNWNRD At Large
Steven Sandberg - 3,380
Maureen Skavdahl - 2,756
|Name
|Ben Sasse
|Dave Domina
|Jim Jenkins
|Todd F. Watson
|TOTALS
|For United States Senator
|339868
|162874
|15513
|6114
|524369
|TOTAL
|339868
|162874
|15513
|6114
|524369
|Name
|
Chuck Hassebrook
and Jane Raybould
|
Mark G. Elworth Jr. a
nd Scott Zimmerman
|
Pete Ricketts
and Mike Foley
|TOTALS
|For Governor and Lt. Governor
|203968
|18454
|301646
|524068
|TOTAL
|203968
|18454
|301646
|524068
|Name
|John A. Gale
|Ben Backus
|TOTALS
|For Secretary of State
|359499
|116388
|475887
|TOTAL
|359499
|116388
|475887
|Name
|Don Stenberg
|Michael Knebel
|Michael J. OHara
|TOTALS
|For State Treasurer
|349641
|27163
|132698
|509502
|TOTAL
|349641
|27163
|132698
|509502
|Name
|Doug Peterson
|Janet Stewart
|TOTALS
|For Attorney General
|332300
|167158
|499458
|TOTAL
|332300
|167158
|499458
|Name
|Charlie Janssen
|Amanda McGill
|TOTALS
|For Auditor of Public Accounts
|288035
|196217
|484252
|TOTAL
|288035
|196217
|484252
|Name
|Yes
|No
|TOTALS
|Initiative Measure 425
|301968
|207841
|509809
|TOTAL
|301968
|207841
|509809
|Name
|Jeff Fortenberry
|Dennis P. Crawford
|TOTALS
|For Representative in Congress
|122259
|54995
|177254
|TOTAL
|122259
|54995
|177254
|Name
|Lee Terry
|Brad Ashford
|Steven Laird
|TOTALS
|For Representative in Congress
|72222
|76354
|8391
|156967
|TOTAL
|72222
|76354
|8391
|156967
|Name
|Mark Sullivan
|Adrian Smith
|TOTALS
|For Representative in Congress
|45426
|139994
|185420
|TOTAL
|45426
|139994
|185420