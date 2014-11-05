2014 Sheridan County Election Results

Unofficial Election Results

District 2 Commissioner

James E Krotz - 499

District 3 Commissioner

Jack Andersen - 575

County Sheriff

Terry E Robbins - 1567

County Assessor

Amanda Salisbury - 1531

County Attorney

Jamian J. Simmons - 1511

County Clerk

Sindy L Coburn - 1630

Clerk of District Court

Carol Stouffer - 1590

County Public Defender

Michael T Varn - 1521

County Treasurer

Peg L Sones - 1632

Gordon City Council - Vote for three

Nancy Russell - 346

Thomas R. Evans - 366

Tim Bouneous - 355

Gordon Airport Authority

No Candidate

Hay Springs City Council - East Ward

Luke Marcy - 75

Hay Springs City Council - West Ward

No Candidate

Hay Springs Mayor

Richard McKay - 116

City of Hay Springs Question

Shall the procedure for electing members of the Governing Board of the City of Hay Springs, Nebraska be changed to allow for nomination and election from the population of the City of Hay Springs at large?

For - 123

Against - 68

Rushville City Council - North Ward

Mathew Jansen - 81

Rushville City Council - South Ward

Steve Willnerd - 120

Rushville Mayor

Chris Heiser - 199

City of Rushville Sales Tax

The City Council of the City of Rushville, Nebraska, currently imposes a sales and use tax in the amount of one percent upon the same transaction within the City on which the State of Nebraska is authorized to impose a tax. Shall the City Council of the City of Rushville impose an additional sales and use tax in the amount of one-half percent upon the same transactions within the City of which the State of Nebraska is authorized to a tax pursuant to the Nebraska Local Option Revenue Act for all municipal purposes; which purposes shall include but not be limited to the continued maintenance and financial support of the Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Center, 307 Conrad Street, Rushville, Nebraska 69360, which one-half percent City Sales and Use tax shall automatically terminate April 1, 2019, unless the tax is extended by a vote of the electorate prior to that date?

For - 160

Against - 57

Hay Springs School Dist 3 - Vote for 3

Everette Langford - 218

Marilyn Reed - 262

Brenda Johnson - 295

Glenn A. Muhr - 173

Gordon/Rushville School Dist. 10 - Vote for 3

Kathy Willnerd - 989

Kari L. Johnson - 776

 

UNWNRD Subdistrict 1

Kevin Oligmueller - 3,402

Charles Hamilton - 2,888

 

UNWNRD Subdistrict 2

Curtis Roth - 2,211

Mike Strasburger - 3,787

 

UNWNRD Subdistrict 3

David Kadelcek - 3,536

Andrew Curd - 2,679

 

UNWNRD Subdistrict 4

Todd Dorhorst - 3,170

Tom Marcy - 3,122

 

UNWNRD Subdistrict 5

Dixie Lees - 1,962

Nancy Fisher - 3,886

 

UNWNRD Subdistrict 6

Larry Teahon - 2,182

Allen Rasmussen - 3,896

 

UNWNRD At Large

Steven Sandberg - 3,380

Maureen Skavdahl - 2,756

 

Name Ben Sasse Dave Domina Jim Jenkins Todd F. Watson TOTALS
For United States Senator 339868 162874 15513 6114 524369
TOTAL 339868 162874 15513 6114 524369
           
           
Name

Chuck Hassebrook

and Jane Raybould

Mark G. Elworth Jr. a

nd Scott Zimmerman

Pete Ricketts

and Mike Foley

 TOTALS  
For Governor and Lt. Governor 203968 18454 301646 524068  
TOTAL 203968 18454 301646 524068  
           
           
Name John A. Gale Ben Backus TOTALS    
For Secretary of State 359499 116388 475887    
TOTAL 359499 116388 475887    
           
           
Name Don Stenberg Michael Knebel Michael J. OHara TOTALS  
For State Treasurer 349641 27163 132698 509502  
TOTAL 349641 27163 132698 509502  
           
           
Name Doug Peterson Janet Stewart TOTALS    
For Attorney General 332300 167158 499458    
TOTAL 332300 167158 499458    
           
           
Name Charlie Janssen Amanda McGill TOTALS    
For Auditor of Public Accounts 288035 196217 484252    
TOTAL 288035 196217 484252    
           
           
Name Yes No TOTALS    
Initiative Measure 425 301968 207841 509809    
TOTAL 301968 207841 509809

 

Name Jeff Fortenberry Dennis P. Crawford TOTALS  
For Representative in Congress 122259 54995 177254  
TOTAL 122259 54995 177254  
         
         
Name Lee Terry Brad Ashford Steven Laird TOTALS
For Representative in Congress 72222 76354 8391 156967
TOTAL 72222 76354 8391 156967
         
         
Name Mark Sullivan Adrian Smith TOTALS  
For Representative in Congress 45426 139994 185420  
TOTAL 45426 139994 185420

 

 

 

