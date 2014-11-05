2014 Sheridan County Election Results

Unofficial Election Results

District 2 Commissioner

James E Krotz - 499

District 3 Commissioner

Jack Andersen - 575

County Sheriff

Terry E Robbins - 1567

County Assessor

Amanda Salisbury - 1531

County Attorney

Jamian J. Simmons - 1511

County Clerk

Sindy L Coburn - 1630

Clerk of District Court

Carol Stouffer - 1590

County Public Defender

Michael T Varn - 1521

County Treasurer

Peg L Sones - 1632

Gordon City Council - Vote for three

Nancy Russell - 346

Thomas R. Evans - 366

Tim Bouneous - 355

Gordon Airport Authority

No Candidate

Hay Springs City Council - East Ward

Luke Marcy - 75

Hay Springs City Council - West Ward

No Candidate

Hay Springs Mayor

Richard McKay - 116

City of Hay Springs Question

Shall the procedure for electing members of the Governing Board of the City of Hay Springs, Nebraska be changed to allow for nomination and election from the population of the City of Hay Springs at large?

For - 123

Against - 68

Rushville City Council - North Ward

Mathew Jansen - 81

Rushville City Council - South Ward

Steve Willnerd - 120

Rushville Mayor

Chris Heiser - 199

City of Rushville Sales Tax

The City Council of the City of Rushville, Nebraska, currently imposes a sales and use tax in the amount of one percent upon the same transaction within the City on which the State of Nebraska is authorized to impose a tax. Shall the City Council of the City of Rushville impose an additional sales and use tax in the amount of one-half percent upon the same transactions within the City of which the State of Nebraska is authorized to a tax pursuant to the Nebraska Local Option Revenue Act for all municipal purposes; which purposes shall include but not be limited to the continued maintenance and financial support of the Parkview Lodge Assisted Living Center, 307 Conrad Street, Rushville, Nebraska 69360, which one-half percent City Sales and Use tax shall automatically terminate April 1, 2019, unless the tax is extended by a vote of the electorate prior to that date?

For - 160

Against - 57

Hay Springs School Dist 3 - Vote for 3

Everette Langford - 218

Marilyn Reed - 262

Brenda Johnson - 295

Glenn A. Muhr - 173

Gordon/Rushville School Dist. 10 - Vote for 3

Kathy Willnerd - 989

Kari L. Johnson - 776

UNWNRD Subdistrict 1

Kevin Oligmueller - 3,402

Charles Hamilton - 2,888

UNWNRD Subdistrict 2

Curtis Roth - 2,211

Mike Strasburger - 3,787

UNWNRD Subdistrict 3

David Kadelcek - 3,536

Andrew Curd - 2,679

UNWNRD Subdistrict 4

Todd Dorhorst - 3,170

Tom Marcy - 3,122

UNWNRD Subdistrict 5

Dixie Lees - 1,962

Nancy Fisher - 3,886

UNWNRD Subdistrict 6

Larry Teahon - 2,182

Allen Rasmussen - 3,896

UNWNRD At Large

Steven Sandberg - 3,380

Maureen Skavdahl - 2,756

Name Ben Sasse Dave Domina Jim Jenkins Todd F. Watson TOTALS For United States Senator 339868 162874 15513 6114 524369 TOTAL 339868 162874 15513 6114 524369 Name Chuck Hassebrook and Jane Raybould Mark G. Elworth Jr. a nd Scott Zimmerman Pete Ricketts and Mike Foley TOTALS For Governor and Lt. Governor 203968 18454 301646 524068 TOTAL 203968 18454 301646 524068 Name John A. Gale Ben Backus TOTALS For Secretary of State 359499 116388 475887 TOTAL 359499 116388 475887 Name Don Stenberg Michael Knebel Michael J. OHara TOTALS For State Treasurer 349641 27163 132698 509502 TOTAL 349641 27163 132698 509502 Name Doug Peterson Janet Stewart TOTALS For Attorney General 332300 167158 499458 TOTAL 332300 167158 499458 Name Charlie Janssen Amanda McGill TOTALS For Auditor of Public Accounts 288035 196217 484252 TOTAL 288035 196217 484252 Name Yes No TOTALS Initiative Measure 425 301968 207841 509809 TOTAL 301968 207841 509809