Four G-R FFA members earn American FFA Degrees

By Clint Andersen

The Gordon-Rushville FFA chapter achieved a huge milestone in early November. Four members, Cole Kayton, Emilee Elwood, Sara Marlatt, and Shelby Andersen earned their American FFA Degrees at the national FFA convention in Louisville, KY. These are the first members of the Gordon-Rushville chapter to achieve this honor.

The American FFA Degree is awarded to less than one half of one percent of all members. To be eligible for FFA’s highest honor, a member must first receive the Greenhand, Chapter, and State FFA degrees. They must also earn and invest $7,500 into their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) program. They may also invest $1,500 and work 2,250 hours beyond scheduled school hours through their SAE.

All four recipients are students at Chadron State College. Marlatt is majoring in Human Biology-Pre Med, Elwood’s major is Ag Education, Andersen is studying Ag Communications, and Kayton is working towards a degree in Rangeland Ecology.