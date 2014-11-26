GRHS National Honor Society inducts thirteen

Thirteen students from Gordon-Rushville High School were inducted into the National Honor Society in an evening ceremony on November 18 at the Gordon-Rushville High School cafeteria in Gordon. Current officers and members of the Gordon-Rushville High School chapter conducted the ceremony. Members also served the reception immediately following the ceremony.

Inductees were selected by the chapter’s faculty council for meeting high standards of scholarship, leadership, service and character. To retain his or her membership, each student must continue to meet National Honor Society standards and document community service each year.

Those inducted were Jessica Bragg, Shane Child, Rhett Conroy, Cody Darnell, Robin Ferguson, Jennaya Hill, Constance Livingston, Jessica Roberts, Kaden Russell, Ashton Sasse, Brice Stangle, Rebecca Wellnitz and Colton Wolken.

NHS officers are: President - Denie Jacobson, Vice President - Ben Wegner, Secretary - Melissa Jech, and Treasurer - Dani Wellnitz. Shayley Coburn and Jordan Reeves serve as Student Council Representatives.

The ceremony began with Denie Jacobson welcoming those in attendance. Miranda Petersen gave the opening and introduced Principal Lori Liggett who gave a brief background of the National Honor Society including the history of the Gordon High School and Rushville High School chapters as well as the Gordon-Rushville High School chapter. During the Candle Lighting Service, Ben Wegner gave an introduction and Melissa Jech spoke on scholarship and the importance of academics. Jordan Reeves presented the topic of leadership and explained how leadership qualities would help in a successful future. Kylee Giles spoke about the significance of community service and finally, Shayley Coburn lit the last candle as she spoke of character.

The Induction Ceremony followed as Dani Wellnitz announced each new member. They came forward to sign their name in the National Honor Society book and received their membership pins, cards and certificates from Jordan Reeves and Ben Wegner.

Miranda Petersen led the inductees and members in the National Honor Society pledge and Cassidy Bruns ended the ceremony with the closing.

The National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations for high school students. Chapters exist in three-fourths of the nation’s high schools, and since 1921, millions of students have been selected for membership. National Honor Society members are expected to continue their exemplary contributions to the school and community throughout their high school career. These students can be very proud of this accomplishment.