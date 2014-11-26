GRHS students team up with Countryside Care

Fundraiser set for Dec. 5

The Student Council, Volleyball Team, Football Team, and GR Club from GRHS are teaming up with Countryside Care to provide activities, support, and interaction between the students and the residents and to encourage community involvement. In order to do some of the activities they have planned they need to start a fund to provide the monetary support.

There will be a fundraiser at the first home basketball games on December 5, starting at 2:00. The students and staff at GRHS will be holding a bake sale and the students will also be running a 50/50 raffle. ALL proceeds will go to purchasing supplies and any other activities they do that needs monetary funding.