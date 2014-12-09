Rep. Smith’s Office to Hold Mobile Office in Rushville

Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will be able to meet with a representative of Congressman Smith’s office for a “mobile office” on Monday, December 15, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. (MT) in Rushville.

A “mobile office” allows constituents to meet directly with one of Smith’s staff members about federal issues and take advantage of the constituent services available through his office, such as assisting individuals with challenges they face while working with a federal agency, ordering flags flown over the U.S. Capitol, and booking tours in Washington, D.C.

Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member on Monday, December 15, at the following location:

• • 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. (MT); Sheridan County Courthouse, 301 East 2nd Street, Rushville, Nebraska.

For additional information, contact Congressman Smith’s Scottsbluff office at (308) 633-6333.