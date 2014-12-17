Marijuana-game system swap offer leads to arrest of Hay Springs couple

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says an offer to trade drugs for a video gaming system has led to the arrest of a western Nebraska couple.

The patrol says the 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, both of Hay Springs, were arrested Sunday after they answered an online ad offering Xbox gaming system and several video games for sale.

Investigators say the pair offered to trade marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms for system and games. The patrol says the seller happened to be a Nebraska state trooper.

The patrol says investigators then arranged for the trooper to meet the couple for an exchange.

The patrol says the pair brought three young children - along with the drugs - to the meeting and were arrested. The children have been placed in protective custody.