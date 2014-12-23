Hay Springs hires new superintendent

By Mark Gaschler

The Hay Springs school board approved Jason Cline for the superintendent position last Monday.

Cline, a principal in Wellington, Kansas, will officially take the position on July 1. He has worked in education for 13 years as a fifth and sixth grade teacher, as well as coaching middle and high school sports. The last six years, he has worked as an assistant principal and as an elementary principal.

Current Superintendent Steve Pummel said that there are currently 26 superintendent openings in Nebraska, with another 6 or 7 possible. That’s nearly 20% of the total superintendents in Nebraska. “The board made an early start for a superintendent,” he said. “They were one of the first two or three.”

Pummel planned to resign a year ago, but stayed at the school while the board was searching for a replacement.

Cline will be moving to Hay Springs in late June with his wife and two children.

In an email to the Sheridan County Journal Star, Cline said that he was looking forward to building a life in Hay Springs.

“I am excited about working with the staff and the community of Hay Springs,” he wrote. “My wife and I meet several nice people in the community and look forward to building long lasting relationships with members of the school and community.”

“I like the family concepts and the morals and values that are enriched deep in a small town atmosphere. My wife and I were very pleased with Hay Springs and are excited to have the opportunity to become part of the community. We are planning on making a trip to Hay Springs in the near future so that our children can see everything.”