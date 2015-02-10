Brown escapes custody for second time

According to the Sheridan County Sheriff's Department, Michael Brown has escaped from the Sheridan County Jail in Rushville. Brown was arrested Thursday, January 22, after breaking out of a Gordon Police Department cruiser January 21. Brown is alleged to be involved in an attempted entry at Petersen Seed, breaking into three vehicles at Farmer’s Coop, break-ins at the Sheridan Lounge and the American Legion, as well as car thefts. He is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, 145 lbs., wearing a grey sweatshirt with a hood. People are encouraged to secure all property and remove keys from vehicles. If you spot anything suspicious, please call 911 immediately.