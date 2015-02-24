G-R Speech Team Does Well at Ainsworth - Ready for Night of Forensics

By Sandi Muirhead

On Saturday, February 21, the Gordon-Rushville Speech Team traveled to Ainsworth to attend a twelve team invitational. With the exception of Hemingford, this was all new competition for the team. Ainsworth runs their meet a little differently than schools in this part of the state. There are three rounds in which all students speak rather than two rounds with the top six advancing to finals. When the points are tallied, the top four novices and the top six varsity are awarded medals. Gordon-Rushville's small team of eleven had a fantastic day. In the novice division, Rylan Hurd was second in Entertainment. Jasmine Brown was first in Informative and Logan Gilchrist was first in Serious Prose. If the divisions had not been split, Logan would have ranked 6th in varsity. In the varsity division, Jessica Roberts was second in Poetry. Jennaya Hill was sixth in Persuasive. Robin Ferguson had a tremendous day finishing third in Extemporaneous Speaking and first in Persuasive. The team is small this year and unable to fill all events but continues to improve each week.

The team has an off week next week. On Tuesday, March 3, the team for perform their pieces for the public in the High School Gym beginning at 6:30 PM. There is no charge for this event. The team would love to have friends, family and community attend in support of their hard work during the season.

The last regular meet of the year will be a small school's meet in Hemingford on March 7. The district team will travel to North Platte for C1 districts on Monday, March 16. State Speech in Kearney on Thursday, March 26 will complete the season.