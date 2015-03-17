Wheel bearing sparks fire south of Gordon

By Mark Gaschler

A hot wheel bearing started a wind-fed fire south of Gordon on Monday afternoon.

Gordon Fire Department Chief Richard Haller said that the wind was the biggest challenge in getting the fire under control. “It was a matter of getting enough help there to get around it,” he said, “because it wouldn’t go out.”

The Gordon Fire Department got the call at 1:00 p.m. and called in the Rushville, Merriman and Hay Springs departments. The fire spread over 1,500-2,000 acres by 5:00 p.m., when the fire was contained. The only damage was done to a little shed with nothing in it. No one was hurt.

Haller said that landowners need to get their windmill’s going. “If the weather doesn’t change, there’s going to be more [fires]. There’s a lot of dry grass out there,” he said.

Haller thanked Eric Anderson and Vic Baseggio for using their tractors to help fight the fire.

