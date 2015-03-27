Mustangs wrap up State Speech

Three members of the Gordon-Rushville Speech Team travelled to UNK for the State Speech Championships on Thursday, March 26. While none of the young speakers were able to make the finals, they can all look back on their seasons with pride.

In Persuasive Speaking, Robin Ferguson finished 10th in the preliminary rounds with a cumulative score of 92.

In Extemporaneous Speaking, Jennaya Hill finished 16th in the preliminary rounds with a cumulative score of 89.

In Entertainment Speaking, Rylan Hurd finished 18th in the preliminary rounds with a cumulative score of 86.

Congratulations to all the speech team members on a great season!