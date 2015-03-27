Mustangs wrap up State Speech

Gordon-Rushville’s Jennaya Hill, Rylan Hurd, and Robin Ferguson wrapped up their seasons at the 2015 State Speech Competition in Kearney on Thursday. Gordon-Rushville’s Jennaya Hill, Rylan Hurd, and Robin Ferguson wrapped up their seasons at the 2015 State Speech Competition in Kearney on Thursday. Photo by Mark Gaschler

Three members of the Gordon-Rushville Speech Team travelled to UNK for the State Speech Championships on Thursday, March 26. While none of the young speakers were able to make the finals, they can all look back on their seasons with pride.

In Persuasive Speaking, Robin Ferguson finished 10th in the preliminary rounds with a cumulative score of 92.

In Extemporaneous Speaking, Jennaya Hill finished 16th in the preliminary rounds with a cumulative score of 89.

In Entertainment Speaking, Rylan Hurd finished 18th in the preliminary rounds with a cumulative score of 86.

Congratulations to all the speech team members on a great season!

More in this category: « Wheel bearing sparks fire south of Gordon Gordon section of Cowboy Trail nearly finished »

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter all the required information, indicated by an asterisk (*). HTML code is not allowed.

back to top