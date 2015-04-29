Gordon unveils Historic US Route 20 Signs

Members of the Gordon Chamber of Commerce pose by the Historic US Route 20 sign at Hamilton Park. Holding certificates are Harlen Wheeler, left, President of the Sheridan County Historical Society, and Glen Spaugh, right, of the City of Gordon. In the center is Gordon Chamber of Commerce President Bea Lou Hardin. Members of the Gordon Chamber of Commerce pose by the Historic US Route 20 sign at Hamilton Park. Holding certificates are Harlen Wheeler, left, President of the Sheridan County Historical Society, and Glen Spaugh, right, of the City of Gordon. In the center is Gordon Chamber of Commerce President Bea Lou Hardin. Photo by Mark Gaschler

By Mark Gaschler

The Gordon Chamber of Commerce was proud to unveil the new Historic US Route 20 signs on the east and west edges of town in a special ceremony held Thursday, April 23. 

Gordon joins Rushville as the only two cities in Nebraska to join the Historic US Route 20 Association. The highway stretches from Boston to Newport, Ore.

The Association, started by Bostonian Bryan Farr, promotes the communities along the longest road in America. The two signs were donated by the City of Gordon and the Sheridan County Historical Society.

