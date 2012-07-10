C.A.R.E. Poker Run 2012

Saturday, July 7 was a beautiful day for a Poker Run. The Run was organized by Marty Palmer, Dale Ruleau and Casey Walton, with all proceeds going to C.A.R.E. (Cancer, Awareness, Resources & Expense-benefitting Sheridan County cancer patients). Registration began at 12:00 p.m. at Yoba’s Tavern in Rushville. The Run proceeded to Chadron, Crawford, Ardmore, Hot Springs and finished up at the Sand Ridge Golf Club House in Rushville. A 5-card poker hand was dealt at the final destination. The winning poker hand belonged to Rod Bailey. Rod donated his winnings back to C.A.R.E. “Best of Show” trophies were presented for motorcycle (Dale Ruleau), hot rod (Corey Braun), and antique car (Bernie Ganshert). Hamburgers were served at the conclusion of the Poker Run by the C.A.R.E. group.