Gordon-Rushville welcomes five new teachers and principal

Five new teachers and a new high school principal started their tenure at Gordon-Rushville Public Schools last week. Read on to learn a little more about them and be sure to say hello if you see them.

Harry Johann Ritz

Hometown: Comstock, NE

Courses: Pre-Algebra, Algebra, Geometry, Pre-Calculus

Ritz received his degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has since taught High School Math and Jr High Science/PE at Arcadia Public Schools, Arcadia NE; English Auxiliary at Gaspar Sanz, Meco, La Communidad de Madrid, Spain; and Math and English at Lauterbrunnentalschule, Lauterbrunnen, Berner Oberland, Switzerland.

“Gordon-Rushville is, in my opinion, the ideal school size,” Ritz said. “With a good number of students per class, not too many not too few. I was also excited to experience living in the western part of the great state of Nebraska.”

“In my limited experience living in Gordon I have discovered that there are two excellent grocery stores, and very friendly people.”

Ritz enjoys skiing, reading, playing cards/board games and travel.

His goal for this year is for “At the end of the year to have my students understand and take to heart this quote... ‘Memorization is what we resort to when what we are learning makes no sense.’”

Brian Nadherny

Hometown: Milligan, NE

Courses: K-8 Physical Education, 6-8 Health, Coaching Jr. High football and basketball.

Nadherny graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney in December 2012. He was a substitute teacher at Exeter-Milligan, Fillmore Central, and Wilber-Clatonia the last two years.

“I saw teaching at Gordon-Rushville as a great opportunity for me,” said Nadherny. “I really like the school and the community. The people are very nice. Reminds me of my hometown.”

Nadherny enjoys watching Nebraska Husker sports (especially football), golfing, and camping.

His goal for this year is “to improve my teaching skills and learn as much as possible from my colleagues and from the students.”

Boone Bowker

Hometown: Big Piney, WY

Courses: Physical Education

Bowker received his degree from Black Hills State University. This will be his first year teaching.

Bowker says he chose Gordon-Rushville for its small town, blue-collar atmosphere. “The school is great. Everyone I’ve met has been helpful and welcoming,” he commented.

His goal for this year is “to help the students achieve the necessary knowledge to begin becoming life long physically fit individuals.”

Ashley Lindholm

Hometown: Gurley, NE

Courses: Government, American History, Psychology, Sociology/Anthropology

Lindholm is a first year teacher who graduated from Chadron State College.

“I came to Gordon-Rushville because it was close to Chadron State and my husband found a job here,” she noted. “It didn’t take too many times visiting the town to realize it was a good fit for me. The size of the town and the people in it are more than welcoming and it truly feels like a home.”

Outside of school, she enjoys spending time with the friends she has made in Gordon. “I also enjoy playing volleyball and spending time outside. It’s always nice when I can make it down to Gurley to visit my family,” she added.

“My goals for my first year at GRHS are to establish a solid foundation for my curriculum so I can build on it and adjust it to better meet my student’s needs, develop as many relationships as I can, and to make a difference.”

Kinley Hadden

Kinley Hadden graduated high school from Bridgeport, Nebraska, but her family moved around the Midwest, so she doesn’t claim a hometown.

Courses: English 1, English 3, Humanities, and Freshmen Seminar.

Hadden completed her undergraduate degree at Chadron State and earned a Master’s Degree in English at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

She has taught high school at Sidney Public Schools and Benson Magnet School in Omaha Public Schools, she taught as an adjunct instructor in composition, humanities, and literature courses at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs and at Kaplan University in Omaha. Last year, she served as the executive director for the John G. Neihardt State Historic Site and Neihardt Foundation in Bancroft, Neb.

“After a decade in “the city,” my husband and I hoped to find jobs in western Nebraska, where we would be closer to our families. We both think the Sandhills are a beautiful and unique place to live,” she said of her decision to move here. “Gordon has been very welcoming.”

“I am generally interested in many subjects in the humanities--especially visual arts, cinema, Native American history and culture, and regional literature. As a family, we like to ride bikes, hike, garden, and spend time outdoors.”

Her goal is to get to know the students and develop student interest and knowledge in literature and the humanities.

Principal Nathan Livingston

Principal Livingston grew up in Broadwater, Nebraska, and graduated from Bridgeport High School in Bridgeport, Nebraska.

He received a Bachelor of Science in Education from Chadron State College and a Master of Science in Education Administration from Wayne State College.

He taught business education classes in Sidney High School and then Information Technology at Beveridge Magnet Middle School with Omaha Public Schools. His first administration position was as the Dean of Students at Morton Magnet Middle School with Omaha Public Schools. Last year, he was Assistant Principal at Otte Blair Middle School in Blair, Nebraska.

“I grew up on a ranch in the Panhandle and my wife and I both have family in the area,” he said of choosing Gordon-Rushville. “The Sandhills are a beautiful place to live, and we feel fortunate to be in the community and in an area close to family.”

“The community has been very welcoming,” he added. “Community members have invited our family to events and gatherings and our children have been able to make new friends over the summer.”

“The school staff has been great. There is a positive culture among the district and school staff members that is exemplified in their professionalism and work ethic as we prepare for the new school year.”

His family enjoys outdoor activities such as biking, hiking, gardening, and sports. “I also enjoy attempting to paint, create stained glass, and working on other art and house projects.”

This year, Livingston plans to work with the staff to continue and build upon the positive culture that exists among staff and students and to continue to build pride in the student body. “There is a great staff at GRHS and we look forward to providing exceptional educational opportunities for all students.”