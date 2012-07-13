The Lost Trailers to be at Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo

The Lost Trailers is a country music duo of songwriter/producer Stokes Nielson and collaborator Jason Wyatt. Nielson’s first record using the name The Lost Trailers was an album entitled, “The Story of the New Age Cowboy”, which was discovered by Willie Nelson in the spring of 2000. Nelson was so impressed with the album that he invited The Lost Trailers to perform at his legendary 4th of July Picnic.

Using that show and others with Nelson as a launching pad, The Lost Trailers rose from a hard touring regional act to snagging 3 ACM Nominations and several Top 20 hits on country radio while opening for Sugarland, Taylor Swift, Jamey Johnson and many others.

Buoyed by Nielson’s songwriting, which was also being noticed by other artists- he was one of the few outside songwriters on Grammy Award recipient Zac Brown Band’s Double Platinum Album “The Foundation”- The Lost Trailers were recognized by Mediabase as the most played new country band of 2008.

The Lost Trailers continued touring through 2010, first as opener for Tim McGraw’s attendance shattering tour with Lady Antebellum, then as a part of the Inaugural Country Throwdown Tour with Montgomery Gentry and Jamey Johnson.

In the summer of 2011, singer/songwriter Jason Wyatt joined Nielson, launching the next chapter of The Lost Trailers. Wyatt spent years honing his live performance chops and songwriting skills in venues around West Texas, where he developed a reputation as a vocal gunslinger. Together they share the same vision, passion and excitement for making great music, and have found a unique Similarity in their desire to write music that speaks to the heart of the everyday person - real music that their fans can relate to.

The Lost Trailers are currently preparing a new release, which was partly recorded in Abbey Road with legendary producer Eddie Kramer.

The Lost Trailers will be at the Gordon Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 28, 2012, for a concert. Brock Finn will be the opening act at 7:30 p.m. in the Jess McGinley Arena.