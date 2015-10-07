High blue-green algae levels detected at Smith Lake

LINCOLN - Hunters should be aware of high levels of blue-green algae that were recently detected at Smith Lake Wildlife Management Area in Sheridan County.

It is recommended that visitors to the lake, especially waterfowl hunters, avoid contact with the water and should not let dogs or other pets drink from the lake, as high levels of blue-green algae can be lethal if ingested. Non-contact activities such as boating, fishing and camping are not affected by this caution.

The area and lake are not closed to any activities, but visitors are encouraged to use caution when coming into contact with the lake water.