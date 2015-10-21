Nebraska county seeks solutions for panhandlers in Whiteclay

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Officials in a northwest Nebraska county are looking at ways to address aggressive panhandling and other alcohol-related problems in a village known for selling beer on the border of a dry South Dakota Indian reservation.

The Sheridan County Board of Commissioners met with Whiteclay residents and business owners on Monday and will convene again on Nov. 9. The tiny village sells the equivalent of millions of cans of beer each year, mostly to residents of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Commissioner James Krotz says some business owners have complained about growing numbers of intoxicated people who loiter on sidewalks and urinate and defecate in public. Krotz says he isn’t sure the county can change all the problems in Whiteclay, but officials hope to make the situation safer.