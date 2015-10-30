“Adopt-A-Family” returns to Gordon

The Gordon “Adopt-A-Family” Committee will once again be sponsoring the Gordon Christmas “Adopt-A-Family” program. This program provides warm clothing, nutritious food, and presents to those in need during the holiday season. We are looking for volunteers to help these families have a better Christmas by adopting a family or a child.

We are also looking for families in need. If your family has needs this Christmas that you cannot meet, sign up and we will match a volunteer family to you. All participants in the “Adopt-A-Family” program remain anonymous.

Forms are available at the Gordon Elementary School, the Gordon City Library, the Gordon Hospital, the two Gordon banks, and your local church. Forms are also available by email from This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The deadline for volunteers and adopted families to return forms is Friday, November 13th. Return your forms to the Gordon Elementary School or the Gordon City Library. You may mail forms to “Adopt-A-Family” at 506 E 6th Street in Gordon. Be sure your forms are turned in by November 13th so that matches can be made.

“Adopt-A-Family” contacts in Gordon are Myra Wheeler at 282-1713 or Patty Faulk at 282-1184