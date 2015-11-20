UNL students launch campaign focused on Whiteclay problems

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A group of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students has launched a campaign to raise awareness about beer sales in Whiteclay, a Nebraska town on the border of an officially dry South Dakota Indian reservation.

The Omaha World-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2151XL4 ) that a journalism class of 120 students is promoting the project to focus on social justice and human rights issues in the media.

Whiteclay sold the equivalent of nearly 4 million cans of beer last year despite having about a dozen residents. Most of the customers come from the neighboring Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where alcohol possession is illegal.

Rebekka Schlichting, a graduate teaching assistant for the class, says the project is designed to educate people and draw the attention of state and national governments.