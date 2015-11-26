Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

A Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be offered once again this year at Gordon’s First Presbyterian Church on Thanksgiving Day. All the normal Thanksgiving goodies will be available - turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy and drink.

We will be working hard to have a wonderful meal. All are welcome. If you can, bring a covered dish to share, but it is not required. Serving will start at noon. Come enjoy at wonderful meal and good fellowship.

