Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
A Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be offered once again this year at Gordon’s First Presbyterian Church on Thanksgiving Day. All the normal Thanksgiving goodies will be available - turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy and drink.
We will be working hard to have a wonderful meal. All are welcome. If you can, bring a covered dish to share, but it is not required. Serving will start at noon. Come enjoy at wonderful meal and good fellowship.