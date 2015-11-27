Gordon teen killed in two-vehicle crash

On November 25, 2015, at 7:51 p.m., a two-vehicle crash took place one mile north of Gordon on Highway 27 that claimed the life of a Gordon teenager.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Lane Malmberg, age 16, was driving a 2003 Dodge Pickup westbound on 670th Lane when it failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a northbound 2013 Toyota Pickup driven by Robert Murgo, 42, of San Antonio, Texas on Highway 27. The driver of the Dodge Pickup, Lane Malmberg, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Toyota Pickup, Robert Murgo, was transported to Gordon Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Restraints were not in use by Malmberg at the time of the crash. Murgo was later cited for DUI at the Gordon hospital.