Gordon Theater gets new roof

The effort to renovate the Gordon movie theater took another step forward last week when a new rubber roof was installed on the theater building by Twin City Roofing of Scottsbluff. The old roof had developed a few leaks and, after receiving several bids and recommendations, it was decided by the theater board that a new roof would need to be installed as soon as possible to prevent damage to the inside of the building.

“Whether or not the theater project goes through - and I fully believe it will - that roof was going to need replaced if anyone is ever going to use that building for anything again,” said president Jordan Huether.

The roof was done using funds from the Ukena Charitable Trust and the Turner Foundation and comes with a 15 year warranty. The board will continue fundraising and grant-writing until sufficient funds are raised to proceed with the rest of the renovation. To date, the theater project has raised $87,000 for the project, with another $113,000 needed before the project is completed.

If you would like to donate to the project, checks can be sent in care of the Gordon Community Theater to Bank of the West, 205 N Main, Gordon, NE 69343.

Gordon Community Theater is a 501(c)3 non-profit, so donations are tax-deductible. For more information, go to www.gordontheater.com