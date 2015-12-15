Journal Star's delayed due to weather

Heavy snowfall in the region has delayed the delivery of the Sheridan County Journal Star and forced our local schools to call of classes for the day. Heavy snowfall in the region has delayed the delivery of the Sheridan County Journal Star and forced our local schools to call of classes for the day. Photo by Jordan Huether

The Sheridan County Journal Star will be a little late getting out this week, as our papers are currenlty stranded in Martin, S.D. until the weather clears up. Some customers may experience up to a one-day delay in receiving their paper. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Online subscribers can read this week's full issue here.

