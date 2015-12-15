Journal Star's delayed due to weather
The Sheridan County Journal Star will be a little late getting out this week, as our papers are currenlty stranded in Martin, S.D. until the weather clears up. Some customers may experience up to a one-day delay in receiving their paper. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Online subscribers can read this week's full issue here.
Tuesday, 15 December 2015