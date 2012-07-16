Human remains found north of Chadron

Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug has announced that human remains have been discovered north of Chadron off of Highway 385 just south of the South Dakota border. The remains were discovered by a local rancher while moving cattle. Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey and two deputies were first to respond to the scene, who then called the highway patrol and Haug, who is also the county coroner. Haug has ordered a forensic examination to determine a positive identification and cause of death. More information will be made available as it is released.