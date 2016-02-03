Truck collides with semi west of Gordon

A two-vehicle accident west of Gordon temporarily shut down traffic on Highway 20 Wednesday morning. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Charles Schwaderer, 62, of Gordon, was driving a ‘94 Chevrolet pickup on 230th Lane when he pulled onto Highway 20, striking the trailer of John Brunner’s 2007 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer – totalling both vehicles. Brunner, 61, of Gering was traveling west on highway 20 when he was struck. Both Schwaderer and Brunner were transported to Gordon Memorial Hospital, where they were later released with minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.