GR speech team takes third at Ainsworth

The Gordon-Rushville speech team competed in the Ainsworth Invitational on Saturday, February 20. The team placed third behind West Holt and Ainsworth. The students did very well facing new competition and judges. The meet had a varsity and a novice division. In varsity, Rylan Hurd placed 4th in Entertainment and 5th in Humorous. Robin Ferguson was 3rd in Extemporaneous Speaking and the meet champion in Persuasive. Sierra Britt placed 5th in Informative. Jarrod Paul was 6th in Humorous, Audra Johns was 4th in Poetry and Jennaya Hill was 4th in Persuasive. The top four speakers in the novice division received medals. Gordon-Rushville freshmen dominated in this division. They each placed above several varsity contenders in the overall rankings and would have medaled in that division. Zac Wellnitz was the novice meet champion in Entertainment, Ryan Wellnitz was the novice meet champion in Informative and Berklie Haag was the novice meet champion in Humorous. These three were also the novice meet champion in OID.

The speech team will compete in the last regular meet of the season this Saturday in a small schools meet in Dalton. Districts will be on Monday, March 14 in Gering. On March 1, members of the team will perform competition pieces for the public at Night of Forensics. It will be held in the high school gym at 6:30 and is free of charge. Please come and support the team.