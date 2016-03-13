Gordon man killed in rollover accident

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a Gordon man was killed in a single vehicle accident southeast of Gordon Friday morning.

On Friday, March 11, 2016, at 11:25 a.m. a one vehicle fatality accident took place at the intersection of 610th Lane and Pole Creek Rd Southeast of Gordon in Sheridan County.

Mark Alexander, 62, of Gordon, was driving a 1996 Freightliner southbound on 610th  Ln, attempting to turn east onto Pole Creek Road, when the vehicle overturned onto its side.  The driver of the vehicle, Mark Alexander, was killed in the accident.  Restraints were not in use.

