Lincoln man seriously injured in rollover accident north of Gordon

Gordon Volunteer Firefighters work to put out the fire in Austin Ice’s car after he rolled it into the ditch north of Gordon. Ice was transported to Gordon Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Gordon Volunteer Firefighters work to put out the fire in Austin Ice’s car after he rolled it into the ditch north of Gordon. Ice was transported to Gordon Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Photo by Jordan Huether

By Jordan Huether

A Lincoln man sustained serious injuries in a single vehicle accident north of Gordon Monday afternoon, March 14, after he was ejected from his vehicle and it caught fire.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Austin R. Ice, 36, of Lincoln, Neb. was driving on Highway 27 north of Gordon around 1:11 p.m. when it appears he failed to take a curve, exited the roadway and rolled near mile-marker 228. Ice was ejected from the vehicle, which rolled further into a field and caught fire. Restraints were not in use.

Ice was transported to Gordon Memorial Hospital for very serious injuries. The Nebraska State Patrol, Gordon Police Department, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department, Gordon Volunteer Fire Department and Gordon EMTs all responded to the accident.

