Gordon Movie Theater Receives $50,000 Challenge Grant

By Jordan Huether

It’s almost show time for the Gordon Movie Theater after receiving a $50,000 challenge grant from the Peter Kiewit Foundation. The challenge grant states that matching funds in the amount of $58,224 must be raised by March 31, 2017 for the funds to be released. The grant puts the theater’s fundraising total just shy of $150,000.

The theater will continue fundraising to raise the remaining funds as quickly as possible. A Daddy-Daughter fundraiser dance is planned for April 16, from 7-10 p.m., at the Gordon City Auditorium. The dance will feature a DJ, a professional photographer, hors d’oeuvres and more. Pre-sale tickets are available now at the Journal Star, the Coffee Nook, and Stockmen’s Drug. They are $25 per daddy-daughter(s) group.

The theater also continues to apply for grants, with several new applications being submitted this month.

Donations can be sent, in care of the Gordon Community Theater, to Bank of West at 205 N Main St, Gordon, NE 69343. Pledges are also being accepted, with forms available at the Journal Star and on the theater’s website, gordontheater.com, where you can also find much more about the project. The theater is a 501(c)3 non-profit.

The renovated theater will feature a high-definition digital projector, full digital surround sound, affordable concessions, and will be able to show feature films within a week or two of their theatrical release. The theater will also feature a small stage with A/V connections, so the facility can be used for small performances, seminars, conferences and more.

About the Peter Kiewit Foundation: Peter Kiewit was born in Omaha in 1900, and he remained a resident citizen his entire life. He attended Mason School, then Central High School. Upon graduation in 1918, he studied for a year at Dartmouth College, but returned home to work in his family’s bricklaying business when his father died. Under his leadership, the small construction company grew to be one of the largest employee-owned businesses in the country.

Peter Kiewit died in 1979. After thoughtful planning during his lifetime, Mr. Kiewit directed that the bulk of his personal estate be used to establish a private foundation to support charitable and public purpose projects in Nebraska and a portion of Western Iowa. The initial fund balance was $150 million. Today, its value stands at approximately $440 million.

Editor’s note: Journal Star Editor Jordan Huether is the President of Gordon Community Theater, Inc.