Charmayne Strong Crowned OWTR Queen

Charmayne Strong, daughter of Bernard and Dr. Terry Beguin-Strong was crowned Old West Trail Rodeo Queen June 18 in Crawford, Neb. The queen and princess contestants competed in horsemanship at the Old West Trail arena in the morning and modeling and interviews at MJ’s Ranch House in the afternoon.

Charmayne will reign over all the festivities in Crawford July 3 and 4. This is the 70th anniversary of the Old West Trail Rodeo. The rodeo will be in the evening July 3rd and 4th with a huge firework display following the rodeo July 4th. The parade will be the morning of the fourth. There will be fun in the park along with numerous other activities over the two days. Charmayne will be making numerous appearances at other rodeos and fairs during her reign as queen. Old West Trail has had five previous rodeo queens go on to be Miss Rodeo Nebraska.

Charmayne is no stranger to rodeo. She has competed in junior rodeos, National Little Britches, Nebraska Junior High and Nebraska High School rodeo. She is currently on the Chadron State College rodeo team competing in rodeos in the Central Rocky Mountain region. Charmayne competes in breakaway calf roping, team roping, goat tying and barrel racing. Charmayne loves the sport of rodeo and says this is a good way to represent the sport she loves.

Charmayne is a junior at Chadron State College majoring in molecular biology.